Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named

A man who died after being hit by a car on the A9 in Perth has been named.

John Stanley Lewis, also known as Cameron, was involved in the collision with a white Peugeot 2008 car at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

It happened on the southbound carriageway between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts.

The 42-year-old, from Perth, was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed for about five hours while an investigation was carried out.

The driver of the car was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary as a precaution and was later released.

Police investigation into A9 crash continues

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie, of the road policing unit in Perth, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Lewis’s family and friends.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information or dashcam footage from the road at the time to contact officers.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1618 of January 25.