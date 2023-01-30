Hunt for three people after car stolen in Perthshire village

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are looking for two men and a woman after a car was stolen in Methven over the weekend.

The Nissan Qashqai was stolen between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Saturday in the Perthshire village.

Police say they are trying to build a description of two men and a woman who were seen in the area at the time of the theft.

The car, which was stolen on Strathview Place, has been described as black with the registration plate NL60 SDV.

Plea for information about Methven stolen car

​Constable Matthew Mason said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen these three people, or anything else out of the ordinary in this area on Saturday night to get in touch.

“Methven is a small village and therefore we urge you to think back, no matter how insignificant something may have seemed at the time, it could help us in our enquiry.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, quoting incident number 1030 of January 28.