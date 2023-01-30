Neighbours tell of ‘fireball’ swirling from Kinross home during blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Neighbours tell of ‘fireball’ swirling from Kinross home during blaze

By Emma Duncan
January 30 2023, 2.57pm
Damage to the house on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Damage to the house on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Kinross residents have told how they watched flames ‘swirling like a fireball’ as a house went alight.

People living in Smith Street watched in horror as the fire broke out around noon on Saturday.

Five fire crews, from Lochgelly, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, spent three hours tackling the blaze.

It is understood nobody was injured in the fire which but the house was severely damaged as the roof collapsed.

Fire crews at Smith Street, Kinross, on Saturday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “We were in our living room having a coffee and saw this puff of smoke, we thought it was mist coming down at first.

“Then we realised it was smoke and thought it was our garage on fire but it wasn’t.

“The smoke was billowing. We couldn’t see out of our window.

“The flames were a fireball inside the roof and swirling round.

“We could see the ridge of the roof sinking down too.”

The roof of the house collapsed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She added: “Thankfully it wasn’t windy so the fire didn’t spread any further.

“There were five appliances – two at the front, two at the back – and a height appliance in the tip, which closed, cos they were worried of it spreading there.

“The fire service were on the ball and had it all under control.

“We really feel for the family. It’s going to take a lot of work to fix it but I’m glad they’re okay.”

The home on Smith Street in Kinross has been badly damaged. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson

Another said: “I thought it was fog and then the next thing we saw it was on fire.

“Thankfully everyone got out okay.

“You don’t expect these things to happen near you.

“Hopefully they can investigate and find out how it started.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Five appliances were called to a property in Kinross.

“Crews used two hose reel jets, an aerial ladder platform and a thermal imaging camera.

“We received the stop message at 3.34pm.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

A black Nissan Qashqai similar to the one stolen in Methven. Image: Shutterstock
Hunt for three people after car stolen in Perthshire village
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
The torchlight procession through the streets of Perth for the opening concert of the 2022 Royal National Mòd.
Economic impact of Royal National Mòd in Perth revealed
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
Meeting organisers, from left: Janice Haig, Meg Milne, Mat Austin, Keith Harvey, Shelley Jeffrey, Jill Moody and Mabel Real-Martin Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth flooding: If council won't take action we will say residents
Firefighters used a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Roof collapses as Kinross home badly damaged in blaze
Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
Coupar Angus man Andrew Valentine has been trying to conduct background research into Coupar Two Ltd.
Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax…
7
Jim Duff outside his home in Boat Brae, Rattray. Image: Jim Duff.
John Swinney probe after council advises Blairgowrie couple not to apply for solar panels
The A85 at the edge of Perth. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of overnight A85 road closures on edge of Perth

Most Read

1
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
2
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
3
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
4
Andrew Dandie (Agent), Karen Nicoll (Managing Director) and David Laing (Chairman)
£20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park
5
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
6
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
7
Ryan McGowan
St Johnstone injury blow as Ryan McGowan ruled out for months, prompting a change…
8
Lawrence Kettles leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Joiner who conned Dundee and Angus customers out of £65k narrowly dodges prison
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and ‘shiny thing syndrome’ – how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business

More from The Courier

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: The overblown spite on the practice range might be…
Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children's charity
Leslie Amos (foreground) and so Ryan lave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss's post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
Organist Anna Lapwood is one of the world's best. Despite technical difficulties with the Caird Hall Organ due to seasonal differences in temperature, she performed admirably.
REVIEW: The Caird Hall Organ had a moment, but Anna Lapwood won the day
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
Ross Matthews is set to step into breach after Ross Sinclair's departure from Montrose. Image: SNS
Montrose promote 'outstanding prospect' Ross Matthews as 'brilliant' Ross Sinclair makes St Johnstone return
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image: Fubar News/Facebook
Driver praised for 'quick actions' during A90 bus fire as probe launched
Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone have appealed Nicky Clark red card against Rangers says Callum Davidson
Kaylynn Donald and her mother Vicky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I broke my wrist taking on a school bully - why do…
Ricky Little has been inspirational for Arbroath
Ricky Little labelled 'a lovely human being' as influential Arbroath defender makes 350th appearance

Editor's Picks

Most Commented