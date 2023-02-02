Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school

By Laura Devlin
February 2 2023, 3.48pm Updated: February 2 2023, 6.03pm
North Muirton Primary School.
North Muirton Primary School.

A woman has been charged with driving offences after a lollipop man was knocked down outside a Perth school.

Emergency services were called to Uist Place just after 9am on Wednesday following the collision near North Muirton Primary School.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the incident, however the extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Woman charged with road traffic offences

In an update issued on Thursday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Wednesday police received a report of a man being struck by a vehicle on Uist Place, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“A 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.”

Well wishes for lollipop man

Perth and Kinross Council wished the lollipop man well after the collision.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We can confirm a school crossing patroller was taken to Ninewells Hospital following an incident on Uist Place.

“We are awaiting further information and hope for a speedy recovery.”

