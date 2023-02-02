Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been charged with driving offences after a lollipop man was knocked down outside a Perth school.

Emergency services were called to Uist Place just after 9am on Wednesday following the collision near North Muirton Primary School.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the incident, however the extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Woman charged with road traffic offences

In an update issued on Thursday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Wednesday police received a report of a man being struck by a vehicle on Uist Place, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“A 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.”

Well wishes for lollipop man

Perth and Kinross Council wished the lollipop man well after the collision.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We can confirm a school crossing patroller was taken to Ninewells Hospital following an incident on Uist Place.

“We are awaiting further information and hope for a speedy recovery.”