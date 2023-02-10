A9 drivers face 10 days of disruption during roadworks near Pitlochry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers on the A9 are being warned of possible disruption during 10 days of roadworks near Pitlochry.

A project to upgrade safety barriers starts at 8am on Monday and is due to run until 5pm on Friday February 24.

No work will take place at the weekend.

Those travelling on the main Perth to Inverness route will face a northbound lane closure at the A924 junction, south of Pitlochry, and a 30mph speed limit.

The A924 northbound off-slip will also be reduced to one lane.

The roadworks – which are taking place on a dualled section of the A9 – are weather-dependent.

Bear Scotland, which is carrying out the project on behalf of Transport Scotland, says the works are necessary to improve safety at the junction.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These works to improve the vehicle safety barriers are essential for the safety of road users and are part of a package of measure being implemented on the A9.

“Our team will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and A9 road users for their patience in advance.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Earlier this week it was confirmed the deadline for dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness has been pushed back again.