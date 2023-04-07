Retired Auchterarder accountant, 83, wins UK songwriting title after starting second career

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 83-year-old Auchterarder man has claimed a top songwriting award having only begun penning music after retiring.

Alex Birnie has won the lyrics challenge category of the UK Songwriting Contest for his song ‘We Won’t Stop Loving You Today’ that was written for US country singer Rusty Rierson.

It is based on a recording from country musician George Jones, who passed away in 2013.

The award caps an impressive second career for Alex, who started writing songs after retiring from a 45-year career as a chartered accountant for the same firm in Glasgow.

He has written prolifically for international country artists including George Hamilton IV, Brandon McPhee, Phil Cunningham and a host of country singers in Ireland and continental Europe.

Alex believes his success can inspire others to have success whatever the age.

“Writing songs keeps your mind active and once you get into it it is good therapy,” he said.

“You get a lift from people’s reaction to your music.”

This article tells the story of Alex’s remarkable post-retirement achievements.

Snub from Frankie Vaughan

Alex grew up in Fraserburgh and left school in August 1957 at 17.

He walked straight into a job with an accountancy firm in West George Street, Glasgow, where he stayed until he was 62.

He has lived in Gleneagles since the age of 42 and later moved to his current residence in Auchterarder.

As he approached retirement, Alex contemplated what he would do in his spare time in the future.

His mind turned to his student days when his first love was music.

“I remember sending my first song to Frankie Vaughan in 1959, who was at that time ‘top of the pops’,” he recalled.

“And I got a letter, signed by the great man himself, declining my efforts but wishing me well with my songwriting career.”

Breakthrough with Bob Laing

Released from the shackles of his lengthy employment, Alex gave it another go in 2002.

He contacted Scottish country singer Bob Laing with about 20 songs he had written.

This time he had more success. Bob picked the 12 tracks he wanted to record, and so the first CD ‘Roads and Roses’ went on sale in the Virgin Music shops.

“That would have been an end to it,” said Alex.

“But Ken Macleod, who presented ‘It’s Country’ on Radio Tay for over 25 years, was most supportive.”

Over the next few months he played many of the tracks from ‘Roads and Roses’ and invited Alex onto his Saturday night programme.

Impressed Jimmy Scott

It wasn’t until Alex teamed up with Jimmy Scott, one half of the Scottish duo Vangel, that things began to really take off.

Six of the tracks on the next CD ‘Bread Upon The Water‘ featured in the top 10 in the European country gospel charts.

A copy of the CD was given to US singer George Hamilton IV, who was so impressed that he invited both Alex and the band to open with him at the prestigious Americana International Music Festival in July 2004 and accompany him on his UK tours in 2005 and 2006.

Later in 2005 he began working with Glasgow-born Audrey Kelly after hearing her sing at an Ayrshire wedding reception.

He wrote 10 of her songs, including ‘Something Funny Goin’ On’ that topped the European country charts.

Victory song for Andy Murray

Over the next few years, Alex wrote for country duo McKenzie and Scottish pair Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham.

In 2013 he wrote ‘Murray’s March To Wimbledon’ ahead of Andy’s triumph that year.

It was recorded by Scottish folk singer Alastair McDonald with support from the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band.

Also that year he met Rusty Rierson, who recorded several of Alex’s songs and did the vocal on his winning entry to the UK Songwriting Contest 2022.

The song is below.

More than 6,000 songwriters entered the event so to top one of the 30 categories was a big achievement.

“When you win it opens the door for future songwriting,” said Alex, who is married to Sheila, 82, and father to Alston, Jennifer, Stewart and Jacqueline.

Future with Brandon McPhee

Indeed it has.

Alex is now working with Brandon McPhee and his song ‘Mama’s Gone’ has appeared on Sky’s Hot Country TV channel and the Michael English Show.

“I get self-satisfaction from what I do,” Alex said.

“And I have met amazing people, like Johnny Cash‘s guitarist for over 25 years, Bob Wootton.

“Writing songs keeps your mind active and once you get into it it is good therapy.

“You get a lift from people’s reaction to your music.

“It is a lovely feeling.”