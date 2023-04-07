Retired Auchterarder accountant, 83, wins UK songwriting title after starting second career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Retired Auchterarder accountant, 83, wins UK songwriting title after starting second career

Alex Birnie only began penning songs after leaving his job of 45 years.

By Stephen Eighteen
Auchterarder songwriter Alex Birnie with George Hamilton IV.
Auchterarder songwriter Alex Birnie with George Hamilton IV. Image: Alex Birnie.

An 83-year-old Auchterarder man has claimed a top songwriting award having only begun penning music after retiring.

Alex Birnie has won the lyrics challenge category of the UK Songwriting Contest for his song ‘We Won’t Stop Loving You Today’ that was written for US country singer Rusty Rierson.

Alex (second right) with Rusty Rierson (second left)
Alex (second right) with Rusty Rierson (second left). Image: Alex Birnie.

It is based on a recording from country musician George Jones, who passed away in 2013.

The award caps an impressive second career for Alex, who started writing songs after retiring from a 45-year career as a chartered accountant for the same firm in Glasgow.

He has written prolifically for international country artists including George Hamilton IV, Brandon McPhee, Phil Cunningham and a host of country singers in Ireland and continental Europe.

Alex believes his success can inspire others to have success whatever the age.

“Writing songs keeps your mind active and once you get into it it is good therapy,” he said.

“You get a lift from people’s reaction to your music.”

This article tells the story of Alex’s remarkable post-retirement achievements.

Snub from Frankie Vaughan

Alex grew up in Fraserburgh and left school in August 1957 at 17.

He walked straight into a job with an accountancy firm in West George Street, Glasgow, where he stayed until he was 62.

He has lived in Gleneagles since the age of 42 and later moved to his current residence in Auchterarder.

As he approached retirement, Alex contemplated what he would do in his spare time in the future.

His mind turned to his student days when his first love was music.

Frankie Vaughan. Image: PA.

“I remember sending my first song to Frankie Vaughan in 1959, who was at that time ‘top of the pops’,” he recalled.

“And I got a letter, signed by the great man himself, declining my efforts but wishing me well with my songwriting career.”

Breakthrough with Bob Laing

Released from the shackles of his lengthy employment, Alex gave it another go in 2002.

Alex Birnie when he retired in 2002
Alex Birnie when he retired in 2002. Image: Alex Birnie.

He contacted Scottish country singer Bob Laing with about 20 songs he had written.

This time he had more success. Bob picked the 12 tracks he wanted to record, and so the first CD ‘Roads and Roses’ went on sale in the Virgin Music shops.

“That would have been an end to it,” said Alex.

“But Ken Macleod, who presented ‘It’s Country’ on Radio Tay for over 25 years, was most supportive.”

Over the next few months he played many of the tracks from ‘Roads and Roses’ and invited Alex onto his Saturday night programme.

Impressed Jimmy Scott

It wasn’t until Alex teamed up with Jimmy Scott, one half of the Scottish duo Vangel, that things began to really take off.

Six of the tracks on the next CD ‘Bread Upon The Water‘ featured in the top 10 in the European country gospel charts.

A copy of the CD was given to US singer George Hamilton IV, who was so impressed that he invited both Alex and the band to open with him at the prestigious Americana International Music Festival in July 2004 and accompany him on his UK tours in 2005 and 2006.

Later in 2005 he began working with Glasgow-born Audrey Kelly after hearing her sing at an Ayrshire wedding reception.

He wrote 10 of her songs, including ‘Something Funny Goin’ On’ that topped the European country charts.

Victory song for Andy Murray

Over the next few years, Alex wrote for country duo McKenzie and Scottish pair Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham.

In 2013 he wrote ‘Murray’s March To Wimbledon’ ahead of Andy’s triumph that year.

It was recorded by Scottish folk singer Alastair McDonald with support from the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band.

Also that year he met Rusty Rierson, who recorded several of Alex’s songs and did the vocal on his winning entry to the UK Songwriting Contest 2022.

The song is below.

More than 6,000 songwriters entered the event so to top one of the 30 categories was a big achievement.

“When you win it opens the door for future songwriting,” said Alex, who is married to Sheila, 82, and father to Alston, Jennifer, Stewart and Jacqueline.

Future with Brandon McPhee

Indeed it has.

Alex is now working with Brandon McPhee and his song ‘Mama’s Gone’ has appeared on Sky’s Hot Country TV channel and the Michael English Show.

Alex with Bob Wootton, guitar player with Johnny Cash for 25 years
Alex with Bob Wootton, guitar player with Johnny Cash for 25 years. Image: Alex Birnie.

“I get self-satisfaction from what I do,” Alex said.

“And I have met amazing people, like Johnny Cash‘s guitarist for over 25 years, Bob Wootton.

“Writing songs keeps your mind active and once you get into it it is good therapy.

“You get a lift from people’s reaction to your music.

“It is a lovely feeling.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Cafe Kisa owners Samuel Wightman and Kirsty Laird, with their nine-week-old baby Maisie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder's expanding family-run Cafe Kisa
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Paula Airzee and Glenda Rodger, partner and mum to missing man Reece Rodger, appeared on the Channel 5 show Vanish to appeal for information. Picture shows; Paula Airzee and Glenda Rodger, partner and mum to missing man Reece Rodger, appearing on the Channel 5 show Vanish. . Loch Rannoch, Perthshire. Supplied by Channel 5 Date; 07/04/2023
Partner of missing Reece Rodger reveals last phonecall with Fife dad
Cristian Shearer-Felipe. Image: Facebook.
'Pungent' cannabis smell attracts police to dealer's car near Perth
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family 'devastated' at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
Theo Bair has started pre-season with a bang.
St Johnstone hand life ban to fan who racially abused Theo Bair
3
The work, starting on May 15, will affect this section of Tay Street. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson
Tay Street in Perth to close for up to 20 months as new 'super…
a missing persons poster for Fife man Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch
Reece Rodger: Everything we know about disappearance of Fife dad on Perthshire camping trip
A worker lost his lower leg in the forklift accident at Broomhall, Inchture. Image: Crown office.
Perthshire animal feed firm fined after worker lost foot in forklift accident
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here's how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3

Most Read

1
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
2
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
3
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
4
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Demolition of the Glenwood Centre has been halted due to the discovery of asbestos. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes
7
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises
8
Dog Days, filmed in Dundee, stars Conor McCarron (of Neds fame), emerging Dundee talent Shannon Allan, and Glasgow-based Hollywood actor Brian McCardie.
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
9
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media after her last FMQs. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream
8
10
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…

More from The Courier

CR0042088, Poppy Watson, Dundee, Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, beside new Syke mural of her on Mary Ann Lane. Picture shows; Gill beside the mural of herself. Friday 7th April, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
The Shack owner surprised by 'special' Dundee street art mural
Stagecoach has withdrawn services along Den Walk and Kirkland Walk due to vandalism. Image: Google Street View
Stagecoach withdraws services in Methil after vandalism
(L to R) Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath…
Both clubs have a large, passionate support. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline and Falkirk: Busting myths around origins of bitter rivalry
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Curfew-busting butt hunt
Pars keeper Deniz Mehmet set a new record last week. Image: Craig Brown.
Deniz Mehmet praises 'shattered but relentless' Dunfermline as he prepares for another Falkirk 'ribbing'
Farmer Stuart McDougall next to a trailer containing dead lambs
MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home
Theo Bair in training before St Johnstone's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Canada Soccer offer St Johnstone striker Theo Bair support after 'vile and disgusting' racist…
Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented