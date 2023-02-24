Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

By Gordon Bannerman
February 24 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 24 2023, 6.14am
George Browning
Former St Johnstone coach George Browning has won his battle with cancer.

Popular Tayside football coach and one-time firefighter George Browning has won his 15-month long fight with cancer.

Now the Perth family man is urging anyone worried about lumps appearing on their body or feeling unwell to seek medical advice as soon as possible.

George bowed out of the fire service in 2009 after a 30-year career.

His coaching career took him to St Johnstone, Dundee United, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City before returning to McDiarmid Park.

George, 64, believes his early diagnosis and quick start to treatment helped save his life.

“While shaving, I felt a couple of lumps on my neck and jawline which hadn’t been there before,” recalled the ex-Perth Academy pupil.

“My message is simple. Don’t put it off, go and have a check-up.

“It may turn out to be nothing but if it turns out to be cancerous an early diagnosis will enhance your chances of a full recovery.

“I have always said you’re going to have to go and get seen to at some point so go early and give yourself a chance.

“Things moved quickly after my initial appointment.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the early diagnosis increased my chances of hopefully having a full recovery after being diagnosed with neck cancer in November 2021.

“The cancer team at Ninewells mapped out a treatment plan involving three weeks of chemotherapy then radiotherapy every weekday for six weeks.

“During my radiotherapy sessions I developed a large blood clot on my lung which set me back a bit. I needed a blood transfusion and blood thinning drugs for three months and a two week stay in Ninewells.

“It’s only looking back that I realise how serious it was and how weak I was. I lost three stone over the course of my treatment.

George Browning, right, and Alistair Stevenson hold up Scottish Cup after St Johnstone's victory in 2021.
Alistair Stevenson and George Browning hold the Scottish Cup following St Johnstone’s heroic win in 2021.

“I also had to have an operation on my neck to remove a lymph node. They weren’t 100% happy with my final scan and suspected there was still a trace of cancer there.

“I had to wait two weeks for the final test results. But I will never forget the surgeon putting me at ease right away by saying ‘come in, I have good news for you.’

“Special thanks are due to all the teams of NHS staff that looked after me in different ways and in different departments, my wife Theresa and sons Greg and Scott.

“During my recovery I had plenty of morale-boosting visits from family, friends, fire service and football colleagues.

“They kept my spirits up by sending texts and jokes and going for a coffee. That helped me so much.

“There are too many to name individually but they all played a part in getting me to where I am today.

“Hopefully my experience will encourage anyone with doubts to go and get checked out. Don’t delay, it might save your life.”

