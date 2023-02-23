Solar entrepreneur accused of showing ‘contempt’ towards Coupar Angus residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An entrepreneur has been accused of showing “contempt” towards Coupar Angus residents as councillors threw out his plans for a giant solar farm.

Clean energy developer Vickram Mirchandani broke his recent silence to defend his Markethill proposal in front of members in Perth city centre.

He argued in an online presentation that his plans to turn potato fields into a solar farm almost the same size as the town itself were considered “not that big of a [sic] deal”.

He said he thought the council were “partners in my fight to reverse climate change” due to a previous battery storage project.

Strathtay Conservative councillor Ian James said: “This is the most arrogant and condescending deputation I have ever heard.”

Blairgowrie Conservative councillor Bob Brawn added: “I can’t help but feel there has been a degree of contempt for the people of Coupar Angus.”

What are the issues with the Markethill solar farm plan?

If built, the farm could provide enough power for 11,000 homes.

But local people have criticised Mr Mirchandani for a lack of consultation and for failing to set up a community fund to channel some of the profits towards local causes.

They have also questioned why Mr Mirchandani has registered his company Coupar Two in the British Virgin Islands, considered one of the world’s leading tax havens.

PKC planners previously recommended councillors refuse the application over “significant landscape character and visual impact concerns”.

Planning and Placemaking committee members refused planning permission. Mr Mirchandani can still appeal to the Scottish Government to overturn the decision.

What did Mr Mirchandani say?

Mr Mirchandani revealed after questioning from councillors that Markethill would be his first solar farm project.

He has a background in battery storage and wind. That includes battery storage units already situated next to the electricity substation on the outskirts of the town.

He told councillors: “I have been a clean energy developer for the last twenty years, developing wind, batteries and solar projects all across the UK.

“You should know me as I have had dealings with Perth and Kinross Council before. In fact, you just approved my battery application only a couple of years ago. So in my eyes, you are pro renewable energy and partners in my fight to reverse climate change.

“I am aware that in the case of my Markethill solar development your officer is recommending refusal.

“My purpose today is to ask you to overturn your officers’ recommendations. Maybe at this point you’re thinking I’m bonkers, and it will never happen, but I ask you to be open minded.”

Solar developer offers ‘true picture of public opinion’

Mr Mirchadani highlighted Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Council had not objected to his plan, while Kettins Parish Community Council had.

“Half the parish councils consulted don’t care whether this scheme goes ahead or not. It’s simply not that big of a deal [sic]. This in my view is the true picture of public opinion.”

Mr Mirchandani argued he had fulfilled the legal minimum consultation requirements at the time. He held two online sessions on Zoom during the final days of the pandemic.

He had been unable to meet people in person as he had a new baby. His wife was afraid he would get Covid-19, he added.

Councillors previously heard from six local people outlining concerns among the local community.

They included loss of visual amenity, loss of prime farmland, flooding, safety risk from an increase in traffic and possible damage to archaeological remains.