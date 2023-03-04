Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident

By Matteo Bell
March 4 2023, 7.47pm Updated: March 5 2023, 10.06am
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper

Friarton Bridge in Perth has reopened after it closed Saturday due to a “police incident”.

Motorists reported delays of more than 30 minutes at the bridge, which links the M90 and A90.

The closure began at about 6.45pm on Saturday when police were called to reports of concern for a person.

It reopened shortly before 8pm when the person was taken to hospital.

The bridge has been closed in both directions. Image: Stuart Cowper.

A post on the Traffic Scotland website stated: “The M90 Friarton Bridge is closed in both directions due to a police incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

Earlier this week, an explosion at the nearby Shore Recycling Centre caused the bridge to close for more than 14 hours.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Perth girl, 13
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Restaurant review: Head to Victoria's in Pitlochry for a family treat
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Perth gatecrasher smashed up parked car with baseball bat
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Humza Yousaf brands SNP colleague John Nicolson's comments 'racially insensitive'
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
'Great gift' to receive prestigious RSGS award in Perth, says 'fearless and forthright' BBC…
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
3
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who 'gave as good…
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police

Most Read

1
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
2
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
3
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield barber to close after 14 years due to rising costs
5
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
6
Eilish McColgan holds arms aloft after winning silver at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan shatters Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record
7
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys
8
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
9
Morgan Gray Broughty Ferry Dundee
Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness

More from The Courier

The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead…
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Two new Perthshire World Junior curling champions, Holly Wilkie-Milne and Laura Watt, follow in…
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan…
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Tam O'Brien claims Hamilton striker didn't want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath…
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Guide Dogs: How charity's Forfar base has been changing lives for 60 years
The Friarton Bridge. Image: Stuart Cowper
Plans for 90 flats in former Dundee Post Office revealed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented