Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident

Friarton Bridge in Perth has reopened after it closed Saturday due to a “police incident”.

Motorists reported delays of more than 30 minutes at the bridge, which links the M90 and A90.

The closure began at about 6.45pm on Saturday when police were called to reports of concern for a person.

It reopened shortly before 8pm when the person was taken to hospital.

A post on the Traffic Scotland website stated: “The M90 Friarton Bridge is closed in both directions due to a police incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

Earlier this week, an explosion at the nearby Shore Recycling Centre caused the bridge to close for more than 14 hours.