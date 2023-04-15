Kinross residents eye new facilities as victory in battle to save park moves closer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kinross residents are eyeing new facilities for an under-threat park that they hope to gain community ownership of.

The future of Davies Park has been uncertain since Wallace Land Investments proposed building a road through it more than a decade ago.

The idea was deemed necessary for a touted housing development.

But this appeared to be scuppered when Perth and Kinross Council omitted land bordering the M90, Gallowhill Road and Station Road from its local development plan.

But last September Miller Homes, which acquired Wallace Land Investments in May 2022, said the park may indeed have to be sacrificed for a 160-home scheme.

This led to the creation of Kinross Action Group, which believes it has now found a solution to protect Davies Park while also enhancing it.

New charity may clinch the deal

It is establishing a new charity, Kinross Open Spaces Action Group, that will make an application for a community asset transfer.

This has coincided with its Facebook campaign page, No Road in the Park, reaching its goal of 1,000 members – equivalent to a quarter of Kinross’s electorate.

David West, chair of Kinross Action Group, is confident the charity can purchase the park from Perth and Kinross Council.

“We have had two estimates on the cost of buying the land,” he said.

“One is from an ex-valuer and the other from a local estate agent.

“Both put it between £4,500 and £6,500.

“We could probably raise that on Go Fund Me but we want to make an application to the Scottish Land Fund because then we can also apply for funding to make improvements.”

Hopes for cycle and running track

These include extra play equipment and a cycle and running track, which were among a list of local demands in a PKC consultation.

For a successful community asset transfer the charity will have to evidence public support, which is where the popular Facebook page may come in.

“Of the 1,000 people on our page, 800 are registered as living in Kinross,” David said.

“Often 10% of the local population is taken as support of such ventures and 800 is 20% of the Kinross population.

“We are confident we will pass that test.”

Park is ‘precious to many children’

David says that any purchase would be of land “underneath” the park.

PKC would thus remain responsible for maintenance of the grounds.

He added: “The legislation behind community asset transfer is about empowering communities to take control of things that are important to them and which they can manage better.

“Davies Park in particular is precious to many children past and present, and we want to see it survive and prosper going forward.

“Developers have been trying for over a decade to secure its ruination to get access to an adjacent site despite the community saying a determined ‘no’ each time.

“Community ownership will put an end to the speculation that the park is in any way available as an access road.”

Over the summer, while the organisation awaits registration, it will put the final

touches on its application to purchase the land from PKC.