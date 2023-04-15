Kinross residents eye new facilities as victory in battle to save park moves closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross residents eye new facilities as victory in battle to save park moves closer

A pressure group is confident it can save Davies Park and fund new attractions.

By Stephen Eighteen
Kinross residents protesting at Miller Homes' proposal for 160 homes close to Davies Park.

Kinross residents are eyeing new facilities for an under-threat park that they hope to gain community ownership of.

The future of Davies Park has been uncertain since Wallace Land Investments proposed building a road through it more than a decade ago.

The idea was deemed necessary for a touted housing development.

But this appeared to be scuppered when Perth and Kinross Council omitted land bordering the M90, Gallowhill Road and Station Road from its local development plan.

But last September Miller Homes, which acquired Wallace Land Investments in May 2022, said the park may indeed have to be sacrificed for a 160-home scheme.

This led to the creation of Kinross Action Group, which believes it has now found a solution to protect Davies Park while also enhancing it.

New charity may clinch the deal

It is establishing a new charity, Kinross Open Spaces Action Group, that will make an application for a community asset transfer.

This has coincided with its Facebook campaign page, No Road in the Park, reaching its goal of 1,000 members – equivalent to a quarter of Kinross’s electorate.

Kinross Action Group chairman David West.

David West, chair of Kinross Action Group, is confident the charity can purchase the park from Perth and Kinross Council.

“We have had two estimates on the cost of buying the land,” he said.

“One is from an ex-valuer and the other from a local estate agent.

“Both put it between £4,500 and £6,500.

“We could probably raise that on Go Fund Me but we want to make an application to the Scottish Land Fund because then we can also apply for funding to make improvements.”

Hopes for cycle and running track

These include extra play equipment and a cycle and running track, which were among a list of local demands in a PKC consultation.

For a successful community asset transfer the charity will have to evidence public support, which is where the popular Facebook page may come in.

“Of the 1,000 people on our page, 800 are registered as living in Kinross,” David said.

“Often 10% of the local population is taken as support of such ventures and 800 is 20% of the Kinross population.

“We are confident we will pass that test.”

Park is ‘precious to many children’

David says that any purchase would be of land “underneath” the park.

PKC would thus remain responsible for maintenance of the grounds.

Play equipment at Davies Park, Kinross.

He added: “The legislation behind community asset transfer is about empowering communities to take control of things that are important to them and which they can manage better.

“Davies Park in particular is precious to many children past and present, and we want to see it survive and prosper going forward.

Developers have been trying for over a decade to secure its ruination to get access to an adjacent site despite the community saying a determined ‘no’ each time.

“Community ownership will put an end to the speculation that the park is in any way available as an access road.”

Over the summer, while the organisation awaits registration, it will put the final
touches on its application to purchase the land from PKC.

[[title]]

[[text]]

