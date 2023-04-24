They’re back! Famous ospreys Harry and Flora return to Alyth – and you can watch them on live stream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
They’re back! Famous ospreys Harry and Flora return to Alyth – and you can watch them on live stream

The ospreys who attracted thousands of viewers last summer have returned - and now they have names.

By Stephen Eighteen
Female osprey Flora nesting in the purpose-built nesting platform near Alyth substation earlier this month. Image: SSEN Transmissions.
Female osprey Flora nesting in the purpose-built nesting platform near Alyth substation earlier this month. Image: SSEN Transmissions.

Alyth’s resident ospreys have returned to their nesting platform for the summer – and they can be viewed on a live stream.

The two ospreys, named Harry and Flora by pupils from nearby Meigle Primary School last year, returned to their nesting platform close to SSEN Transmission’s Alyth substation.

After migrating to Africa for the winter, female osprey Flora was spotted first in early April and was soon joined by male osprey Harry a few days later.

The nesting tower. Image: Wildlife Windows.

A special live osprey camera is up and running again for this year’s breeding season so avid bird-watchers can keep track of the famous Alyth residents.

Last year the live webcam, which was installed by Wildlife Windows, attracted more than 2,000 subscribers.

Hope for new chicks

In 2022 Harry and Flora reared three healthy chicks – named Rowan, Holly and Bonnie – who all successfully took flight from the nest to make the long journey south for the winter in September.

The Alyth substation team are hopeful of more chicks this year, which will take the number of osprey chicks successfully reared from the new platform to 17 since it was built in 2014.

As with previous years, the birds are carefully monitored by an on-site ornithologist throughout the nesting season to ensure any construction work doesn’t cause any disturbance to the ospreys.

School pupils did ‘terrific job’

In 2014 the ospreys were spotted nesting at the top of one of SSEN Transmission’s 48-metre-high electricity towers which was scheduled for maintenance as part of upgrade work to the transmission East Coast network.

So a nesting platform was created as an alternative home for the birds.

SSEN Transmission consents and environment manager Ewan Jelly said: “Already we’re closely monitoring the birds as they prepare the nest for this year’s breeding season.

“They are firm favourites with the teams here working on the Alyth substation project, and it’s a real joy seeing them return to the nest and take to the skies as they hunt for fish in the nearby rivers and lochs.

“The live camera link means we can continue to keep a close eye on the much-loved ospreys, and share them with a wider audience including the local community and ospreys enthusiasts alike.

“The pupils at Meigle Primary School did a terrific job in coming up with names for Harry and Flora as well as their three chicks last year, and I know they’ll be excited to hear that their favourite birds are back from their migration.”

Birds should stay all summer

The chicks should learn to fly by the end of July but will continue to be fed by the adults until they leave, which will be anytime in the first two weeks of September.

Ospreys are migratory and they will head to West Africa in early September before returning to the UK in early April.

Resident osprey pair Harry and Flora nesting in the purpose-built platform in Alyth in 2022. Image: SSEN Transmissions.

The camera will be left in the same location over the winter but streaming will cease from the middle to end of October.

The camera system is completely autonomous. It is powered by solar panels and is live-streamed by 4G using the sun’s energy to power infra-red cameras.

How rare are ospreys?

Ospreys formerly inhabited much of Britain but heavy persecution, mainly by Victorian egg and skin collectors, led to their extinctions in England in 1840 and largely in Scotland from 1916 to 1954.

The Alyth ospreys last year. Image: SSEN.

They then colonised naturally in the late 1950s in Lake Garten and their numbers have been building ever since.

There are currently an estimated 300 pairs in the UK, with most in Scotland.

How to watch the live feed

The YouTube URL may change if there are technical issues so this is the fail-safe master link.

