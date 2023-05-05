Castle Lorne the Hill: Aberfeldy butcher’s Ed Sheeran-inspired sausage infused with Irn-Bru

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberfeldy butcher has launched an Irn-Bru-infused Lorne sausage – as a tribute to Ed Sheeran.

The Castle on the Hill star sings about the Perthshire town in a song on his new album, Subtract, which was released on Friday.

David Sime, manager of Macdonald Brothers Butchers in Aberfeldy, says he had the idea for “Sheeran’s slice” after hearing customers talking about the song.

And he admits the unusual flavouring may also have had something to do with Sheeran’s famous ginger hair.

He said: “I was trying to think of ideas and we came up with this.

“It seems to be selling well and people have taken to it.

“I was playing about with different things (for the flavour) and I thought, Irn-Bru is good because it’s Scottish.

“Aberfeldy is in the middle of Highland Perthshire and Irn-Bru is something we all drink so I thought I’d try it mixed in with the Lorne.

“It just seemed to work and it’s gone down well – it’s a good bit of fun.

“His hair maybe had a wee part to play too.”

The Hills of Aberfeldy is the final track on Sheeran’s new album.

He is said to have written the song as far back as 2012 after several visits to the area.

Bosses at VisitScotland hope the song will bring a tourist boost to the Perthshire town.

David – who has managed the butchers for 15 years – is pleased the area is getting some publicity.

He added: “People were coming into the shop and talking about the song and how good it is for the local area.

“We get Ed Sheeran’s friend Voy Fance coming in the shop buying all our butcher meat too.

“I’d say it also brings younger people into the shop – they really want to try it out.

“It would be quite good if Ed Sheeran came to visit us – I really like listening to his music.

“This has all been really good for business.”