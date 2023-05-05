Castle Lorne the Hill: Aberfeldy butcher’s Ed Sheeran-inspired sausage infused with Irn-Bru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Castle Lorne the Hill: Aberfeldy butcher’s Ed Sheeran-inspired sausage infused with Irn-Bru

"Sheeran's slice" pays tribute to the singer and his love for the town.

By Kieran Webster
David Sine and his Ed Sheeran-inspired sausage
David Sine and his Ed Sheeran-inspired sausage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

An Aberfeldy butcher has launched an Irn-Bru-infused Lorne sausage – as a tribute to Ed Sheeran.

The Castle on the Hill star sings about the Perthshire town in a song on his new album, Subtract, which was released on Friday.

David Sime, manager of Macdonald Brothers Butchers in Aberfeldy, says he had the idea for “Sheeran’s slice” after hearing customers talking about the song.

And he admits the unusual flavouring may also have had something to do with Sheeran’s famous ginger hair.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran’s new album is out on Friday.

He said: “I was trying to think of ideas and we came up with this.

“It seems to be selling well and people have taken to it.

“I was playing about with different things (for the flavour) and I thought, Irn-Bru is good because it’s Scottish.

“Aberfeldy is in the middle of Highland Perthshire and Irn-Bru is something we all drink so I thought I’d try it mixed in with the Lorne.

“It just seemed to work and it’s gone down well – it’s a good bit of fun.

“His hair maybe had a wee part to play too.”

The Aberfeldy butcher showing his Sheeran's slice sausage.
The Ed Sheeran sausage – the “Sheeran’s slice” – on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The Hills of Aberfeldy is the final track on Sheeran’s new album.

He is said to have written the song as far back as 2012 after several visits to the area.

Bosses at VisitScotland hope the song will bring a tourist boost to the Perthshire town.

David – who has managed the butchers for 15 years – is pleased the area is getting some publicity.

He added: “People were coming into the shop and talking about the song and how good it is for the local area.

“We get Ed Sheeran’s friend Voy Fance coming in the shop buying all our butcher meat too.

“I’d say it also brings younger people into the shop – they really want to try it out.

“It would be quite good if Ed Sheeran came to visit us – I really like listening to his music.

“This has all been really good for business.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Former Levenmouth Academy chemistry teacher David Bryant.
David Bryant: Downfall of Fife teacher who tried to reinvent himself after affair with…
2
Xiaotong Huang.
‘Mr Big’ caught in Dundee with £50k in dirty cash as associate jailed for…
3
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
4
The torched vehicles on Jack Martin Way. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Land Rover stolen from Dundee dealership left torched in ‘car graveyard’
5
Three Perthshire forests are for sale. Image: Savills
Three Perthshire forests and windfarm go on market for £130m in ‘rare’ sale
6
Rebecca Egerton-Jones arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Leuchars military wife says she was worn down by cheating husband’s ‘gaslighting’
7
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
8
The Prince and Princess of Wales wore the Keela jackets during a visit to Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales.
Fife firm’s jackets worn by Prince William and Kate Middleton
9
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
10
Craig Hamilton.
Fife predator sexually assaulted 11-year-old and asked her to marry him

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]