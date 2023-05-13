English couple explain why they settled in Pitlochry after 18-month tour of the UK

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A couple from England have revealed why they chose to settle in Pitlochry after going on an 18-month tour of the UK.

Dr Nina Burrowes, 47, and Cynthia Ellis, 49, commenced their trip in September 2021 after discovering during lockdown that they could work remotely.

They set off from their home in Brighton and over the next 18 months stopped off in 30 locations.

These included London, Cotswolds, Lake District, Peak District, South Downs, Devon and even Seattle in the US.

But their 31st and final stop was in the Highland Perthshire town of Pitlochry.

“It felt the right place for us instantly,” Nina said.

‘We could live anywhere’

The couple run Consent Collective, a company that provides learning materials, advice and resources for agencies in the fields of sexual harm and relationship abuse.

Nina had always lived on England’s south coast, while Cynthia is a South African who had resided south of the border since arriving more than two decades ago.

“During lockdown our business moved 100% online so we thought we could live anywhere,” Nina said.

“We felt the need to go on an adventure.”

They put all their belongings in storage and purchased a van that promoted their business.

“It has to be the only sign-written van for gender-based violence in the country,” Nina asserted.

“We travelled with our work and saw where we ended up.”

‘We ended up in quite a small house’

They took out a subscription with website Trusted Housesitters.

Here, pet owners advertise their homes and choose from a list of interested housesitters.

The couple successfully bagged stays that were documented in their blog.

Nina said: “We have been staying in other people’s homes for over a year and have got really good at making the most of the space you have.

“We stayed in huge spaces, tiny spaces and got a sense of what is home to us.

“You realise you don’t need to own everything because you can find awesome people out there who are excited to help you with what you are doing.

“It changed our ideas of the need to own stuff and have a big place.

“We ended up in quite a small house in Pitlochry.”

‘Blown away’ by the beauty

They actually first arrived in Pitlochry in November 2021 – two months into the tour.

“We had some visitors coming so asked a friend where to take them,” Nina said.

“They suggested going to the Hermitage near Dunkeld, then up the road to Pitlochry.

“Which we did and both of us were blown away by how beautiful it was.

“It felt the right place for us instantly.

“But at that point we weren’t ready to stop.”

Perfect place for retreats

Pitlochry’s beautiful surroundings was a key reason for them returning to the town once the tour had run its course.

This is because they want to run retreats for clients.

“We initially thought we would have to buy somewhere that could become our own retreat centre,” Nina said.

“But in Pitlochry there are some beautiful spaces that are mostly open to the public.

“On the road we did some walk-and-talk events so it would be great to set that up here.

“We are really excited to do the work we always envisioned but with the local businesses and organisations already here.”