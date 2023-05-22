Cavalcade of cycles and trishaws arrive in Perth’s North Inch in memory of Norman Ridley

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cavalcade of cycles and trishaws made a spectacular arrival at the North Inch to mark the end of a 327-mile ride from John O’Groats to raise funds in honour of the late Perth man Norman Ridley.

Norman, a senior ambassador for Cycling Without Age Scotland, passed away in April last year, aged 85.

The charity offers free rides in its pioneering trishaws to those in need.

At 3pm on Saturday Norman’s daughter Lorna pedalled home with family friends May and Gordon Liney.

They had all undertaken the ride and hope to have raised more than £2,000 when all the donations come in.

The trio were escorted and flanked by seven trishaws from the Perth branch.

Stormin’ Norman mascot

Saturday’s event was an even greater celebration because the charity marked its fifth anniversary year by unveiling its new national mascot, Stormin’ Norman.

The cheeky bear is a tribute to Norman.

Christine Bell, chief executive of Cycling Without Age Scotland, said: “Our Norman was a mild-mannered, gentle man with a strength of spirit and service-before-self like no other.

“His drive and determination to ‘do things right for others’ led him to Cycling Without Age Scotland.

“Even though that was at one of the most bleak times in his life, his thoughts were, as always, for other people.

“He embodied and exemplified everything that Cycling Without Age Scotland stands for and does.”

Christine presented Stormin’ Norman to Lorna, who said: “My father was the perfect gentleman, a role model for caring, enthusiastic about everything and full of ideas.

“He embraced Cycling Without Age Scotland with a passion right from day one.

“It was a lifeline for him, something to focus on as he supported his wife, whom he adored, through the last phase of her life.”

£30k fundraiser

Norman was the leader of the Perth branch of the organisation, raising more than £30,000 to fund three trishaws. He was also a board member and then senior ambassador.

The mascot bear was hand made in mohair by one of the organisation’s chapter captains, Shauna Brown.

His golden brown colouring reflects Norman’s and his eyes have Norman’s “sparkle”.

His jacket and polo shirt were made from an original Cycling Without Age Scotland uniform by Heather of The Craft Studio in Bo’ness.

When Stormin’ Norman retires as Cycling Without Age Scotland’s mascot, he’ll go to live with Norman’s great grandson, 16-month-old Kai, who made a visit from London to join the celebration.

To get involved with Cycling Without Age Scotland contact info@cyclingwithoutage.scot or call 01324 467272.