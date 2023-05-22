Perthshire firefighter tells of ‘soul-destroying’ moment he almost lost his arm in bike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire firefighter tells of ‘soul-destroying’ moment he almost lost his arm in bike crash

Piotr Gudan, who lives in Blairgrowrie, is now running the Edinburgh Marathon to raise money for the charity that helped him to recover.

By Poppy Watson
Piotr Gudan and his four-year-old son Dominic. Image: SFRS.
Piotr Gudan and his four-year-old son Dominic. Image: SFRS.

A Perthshire firefighter has told of the “soul-destroying” moment he almost lost his arm in a bike crash.

Piotr Gudan, who lives in Blairgrowrie, was given the devastating news that his left arm may have to be amputated following the cycling accident in 2014.

The dad-of-one, originally from Poland, had only lived in the town with his now wife for six months when the incident took place.

But, despite his prognosis, Piotr has since gone one to make a full recovery, and is now running the Edinburgh Marathon to raise money for the charity that supported him.

‘It was soul-destroying’

The bike crash happened shortly after Piotr opened an outdoor activity centre in Blairgowrie and joined the ranks of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

He said: “After coming to Blairgowrie, I opened my own outdoor adventure business and also joined SFRS as an on call firefighter.

“But within six months I had the accident and was told my left arm may have to be amputated, or that I could lose all feeling in it.

“It was soul-destroying.

“I had not long moved here and didn’t really know anyone, but the support I got from local senior officers and my colleagues reaffirmed that the SFRS was a good place to be.”

Outdoor Explore founder Piotr Gudan.

Piotr was aided back to health with support from The Fire Fighters Charity.

A fortnight’s rehabilitation at the charity’s Jubilee House facility in Cumbria saw him make a remarkable recovery and return to operational duty within the same year.

He is now running the Edinburgh Marathon to raise funds for the organisation – two years after taking up the hobby.

Piotr, who is dad to four-year-old Dominic, said: “The Fire Fighters Charity gave me the chance to return to work in the same year as my accident, so being able to support them definitely gives you extra motivation to dig deep and keep going.

Piotr moved to Blairgowrie in 2014. Image: supplied.

“I used to hate running, but eventually did a half marathon with nine members of the Blairgowrie crew 18 months ago in aid of charity.

“It was very difficult – I could hardly walk after I crossed the finish line.

“Now I’ve signed up for the full marathon and people think I am crazy.”

Scottish fire service launches recruitment drive for on call firefighters

As SFRS launches a recruitment drive for on call firefighters across Scotland – Piotr says he is passionate about serving his community in the role.

He said: “As an on call firefighter, you are living and breathing your community.

“It gives a great sense of self-fulfilment and connects you with local people – I love it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks