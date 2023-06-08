‘Honour and privilege’ to receive medal from Perth-based RSGS

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Polar expert and professor of glaciology at the University of Edinburgh, Peter Nienow, has been awarded the prestigious William Spiers Bruce Medal by the Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS).

The presentation has been made to recognise his outstanding contributions towards advancing the understanding of global warming in polar regions.

With an impressive career spanning more than 30 years, Professor Nienow has emerged as a world-leading scientist in the field of glacial geomorphology.

What does he research?

He researches the intricate relationship between glaciers, ice sheets, and climate change.

His work has provided crucial insights into their potential contribution to rising sea levels and their far-reaching impact on global water resources.

Professor Nienow’s studies have taken him to some of the most remote corners of the planet.

These include the Canadian Arctic and Greenland.

This earned him the Polar Medal in 2017, recognizing his exceptional service and contributions to the field of polar research.

Working with the European Space Agency CryoSat mission, his current research endeavours to derive accurate ground-based estimates of elevation change.

Support from family and colleagues

He said: “It is a real honour and privilege to receive the Bruce Medal, which really reflects the amazing support I’ve had from my family and colleagues over the years.

“Especially the incredible group of PhD students and post-docs, whom I have been lucky enough to work with to investigate glacier and ice sheet change across the Arctic and Greenland.

“I sincerely hope that we address the issues associated with global warming quickly enough, that we are able to preserve these beautiful ice-masses for the future.”

RSGS chairman Professor John Briggs, said: “This is a thoroughly merited award and I am personally delighted that it has been awarded to Pete.

“The geographical community in Scotland can be justifiably proud that a world leading researcher is based here among us.”

Internationally acclaimed work

RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson added: “The RSGS Bruce Medal is awarded for notable contributions to science and geography through research and exploration in polar regions.

“It is then particularly fitting that we award this honour to Pete Nienow, for his internationally acclaimed work towards advancing our understanding of climate change in some of the world’s most inhospitable environments.”