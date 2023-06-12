A822 by Dunkeld reopens after two-vehicle crash

The A822 is currently closed in both directions near Dunkeld due to a crash.

Police were called just after 6pm following an incident involving two vehicles.

At around 8:45pm, Traffic Scotland confirmed that the lanes had reopened following the collision.

Diversions were in place as emergency services attended the scene, with Stagecoach informing passengers that some services were delayed.

CLEAR✅ ⌚20:47#A9 Dunkeld All lanes now running in both directions following an earlier collision👍 @NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 12, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.20pm police were called to the A822, off the A9 in the Dunkeld area, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“The road is currently closed and emergency services remain at the scene.”