3,000-year-old Bronze Age artefact stolen from Perthshire property

A Bronze Age stone has been stolen from a property in Perthshire.

A Quern stone – historically used for grinding food or materials – was taken from the front garden of a property in Auchterarder Road, Dunning.

The Bronze Age lasted from around 3300 BC to 1200 BC, making the stone between 5,000 and 3,000 years old.

Police are appealing for information on the theft, between 2.15pm and 4pm on Thursday June 15, after a man was spotted moving a “very heavy object” nearby.

They are looking for witnesses or anyone who may have seen such an item for sale recently.

An appeal for dashcam footage has also been made.

Bronze Age stone ‘not visible from street’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This was a very heavy item that was not obviously visible from the street.

“A man was seen to be moving a very heavy object nearby at the material time, and he is described as slim build and wearing a baseball cap, shorts and a t-shirt at the time.

“He got into a dark orange vehicle which then left the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference number is incident 3024 of Thursday June 17.