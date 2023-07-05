Two men taken to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder

Two men have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A9 at Auchterarder.

The northbound carriageway is partially blocked following the two-vehicle collision which took place at around 9am on Wednesday.

The men have been taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

One passing driver reported seeing paramedics working on a man at the side of the road.

He said: “The crash is only taking up one lane northbound on the A9 and doesn’t seem to be holding up traffic.

“There were two ambulances and two police vans with paramedics working on a man at the side of the road.

“He looked like he was conscious so hopefully he is okay.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Wednesday, 5 July, to a report of a two car crash on the A9 at Auchterader.

“Emergency services attended and two men, the drivers, were taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.”

Traffic Scotland has advised road users to use caution on approach to the scene.