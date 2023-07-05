Perth & Kinross Two men taken to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder The northbound carriageway is partially blocked following the two-vehicle collision. By Chloe Burrell July 5 2023, 10.39am Share Two men taken to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4533091/crash-a9-auchterarder/ Copy Link Two men have been taken to hospital following the crash on Wednesday morning. Image: DC Thomson Two men have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A9 at Auchterarder. The northbound carriageway is partially blocked following the two-vehicle collision which took place at around 9am on Wednesday. The men have been taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution. One passing driver reported seeing paramedics working on a man at the side of the road. He said: “The crash is only taking up one lane northbound on the A9 and doesn’t seem to be holding up traffic. The crash has partially blocked the northbound carriageway. Image: DC Thomson “There were two ambulances and two police vans with paramedics working on a man at the side of the road. “He looked like he was conscious so hopefully he is okay.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Wednesday, 5 July, to a report of a two car crash on the A9 at Auchterader. “Emergency services attended and two men, the drivers, were taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.” Traffic Scotland has advised road users to use caution on approach to the scene.