North Muirton summer fun day will celebrate Perth community group’s new home

A Perth community group is to celebrate having its own premises by holding a summer fun day.

The event takes place at North Muirton Community Centre on Sunday, August 13 from 1pm to 4pm.

It will feature performances by the Fair City Baton Twirlers, a photo opportunity with Fair City Wrestling and a chance to meet local police and fire teams and their vehicles.

There will be a mini-market, bouncy castle and slide, free food and drinks for children, and much more.

Building has been transformed

North Muirton Community Group was established in August 2021 with the main aim to take over the running of the centre.

This goal was achieved when the group signed a lease with Perth and Kinross Council in January this year.

The group has transformed the building into a hub that caters for diverse needs.

Craig Allardyce, secretary of the North Muirton Community Group, said: “Our primary

goal is to provide an affordable and versatile space for clubs, classes, businesses, and individuals to come together and create lasting connections.”

The group has invested more than £50,000 in renovating the centre, which includes a new kitchen and upgraded bathrooms.

This money was raised thanks to support from the council, income from bookings and fun days.

“We have been truly touched by the overwhelming response from our community,” added Craig.

For more information about the event and the North Muirton Community Group, visit their website at www.NorthMuirtonCC.org.uk.