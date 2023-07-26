North Muirton summer fun day will celebrate Perth community group’s new home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Muirton summer fun day will celebrate Perth community group’s new home

There will be a mini-market, bouncy castle and slide, free food and drinks for children, and much more.

By Stephen Eighteen
Val Gerard, Craig Allardyce, Pat MacIntosh, Dave Swan, Alex Gerard and Bailie Chris Ahern from the North Muirton Community Group. Image: North Muirton Community Group.

A Perth community group is to celebrate having its own premises by holding a summer fun day.

The event takes place at North Muirton Community Centre on Sunday, August 13 from 1pm to 4pm.

It will feature  performances by the Fair City Baton Twirlers, a photo opportunity with Fair City Wrestling and a chance to meet local police and fire teams and their vehicles.

There will be a mini-market, bouncy castle and slide, free food and drinks for children, and much more.

Building has been transformed

North Muirton Community Group was established in August 2021 with the main aim to take over the running of the centre.

This goal was achieved when the group signed a lease with Perth and Kinross Council in January this year.

The group has transformed the building into a hub that caters for diverse needs.

North Muirton Community Centre. North Muirton Community Centre. Image: North Muirton Community Group.

Craig Allardyce, secretary of the North Muirton Community Group, said: “Our primary
goal is to provide an affordable and versatile space for clubs, classes, businesses, and individuals to come together and create lasting connections.”

The group has invested more than £50,000 in renovating the centre, which includes a new kitchen and upgraded bathrooms.

This money was raised thanks to support from the council, income from bookings and fun days.

“We have been truly touched by the overwhelming response from our community,” added Craig.

For more information about the event and the North Muirton Community Group, visit their website at www.NorthMuirtonCC.org.uk.

