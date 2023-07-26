Modernised cottage in Edzell offers uninterrupted views of the countryside

A modernised three-bedroom cottage near Edzell that boasts uninterrupted views of the countryside is on the market – but prospective buyers will need to be quick.
Duriehill Farm Cottage, on the outskirts of the Angus village, offers open-plan living with a series of high-end features – including a triple garage.
The house has recently been modernised by its current owners and is up for sale for offers over £350,000.
However, anyone looking to make an offer has just a couple of days left to do so.
The property has oil central heating – including underfloor heating – and has grey wood-effect flooring throughout most of the rooms.
The ground floor has amenities including a utility room and a toilet.
The kitchen has several windows bringing natural light into the room.
It includes a breakfast bar and two sets of patio doors to either side of the property.
Integrated appliances include an oven, ceramic hob, fridge-freezer and dishwasher, which will remain as part of the sale.
There are two double bedrooms, which have side-facing windows – and one of which benefits from an en-suite shower room.
The third single bedroom has dual aspect windows to the side and rear.
There is also a family bathroom.
Outside, a lawn is laid in the garden with chip stone and patio areas offering room for seating, while a boundary fence ensures it is a safe place for young ones to play.
A single gate provides access to a path at the front of the property and there is plenty of room for parking.
Meanwhile the garage has an electric fob-controlled door, power and light, along with a roof area accessible by a drop-down ladder, workshop space to the rear and side door access.
The cottage is less than a mile away from the village, where there are shops, restaurants and a primary school.
The closing date for offers through Yopa is this Friday (July 28) at 11am.
Elsewhere, a range of properties across Tayside and Fife have had their prices slashed – some by as much as 30%.