Modernised cottage in Edzell offers uninterrupted views of the countryside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Modernised cottage in Edzell offers uninterrupted views of the countryside

Duriehill Farm Cottage is on the market for offers over £350,000 - but prospective buyers need to be quick.

By Ben MacDonald
cottage near Edzell.
The cottage near Edzell. Image: Yopa

A modernised three-bedroom cottage near Edzell that boasts uninterrupted views of the countryside is on the market – but prospective buyers will need to be quick.

Duriehill Farm Cottage, on the outskirts of the Angus village, offers open-plan living with a series of high-end features – including a triple garage.

The house has recently been modernised by its current owners and is up for sale for offers over £350,000.

However, anyone looking to make an offer has just a couple of days left to do so.

The property has been modernised by its current owners. Image: Yopa

The property has oil central heating – including underfloor heating – and has grey wood-effect flooring throughout most of the rooms.

The ground floor has amenities including a utility room and a toilet.

The kitchen has several windows bringing natural light into the room.

It includes a breakfast bar and two sets of patio doors to either side of the property.

Underfloor heating and double glazing is included in the house. Image: Yopa
The open-plan kitchen is the main hub of the house. Image: Yopa
Fitted equipment come with the sale. Image: Yopa

Integrated appliances include an oven, ceramic hob, fridge-freezer and dishwasher, which will remain as part of the sale.

There are two double bedrooms, which have side-facing windows – and one of which benefits from an en-suite shower room.

The third single bedroom has dual aspect windows to the side and rear.

There is also a family bathroom.

The single bedroom has windows to the side and rear. Image: Yopa
The main bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom. Image: Yopa

Outside, a lawn is laid in the garden with chip stone and patio areas offering room for seating, while a boundary fence ensures it is a safe place for young ones to play.

A single gate provides access to a path at the front of the property and there is plenty of room for parking.

Meanwhile the garage has an electric fob-controlled door, power and light, along with a roof area accessible by a drop-down ladder, workshop space to the rear and side door access.

The spacious triple garage. Image: Yopa
Plenty of space for parking and seating. Image: Yopa
Duriehill Farm Cottage, Edzell
An aerial view of Duriehill Farm Cottage and grounds. Image: Yopa

The cottage is less than a mile away from the village, where there are shops, restaurants and a primary school.

The closing date for offers through Yopa is this Friday (July 28) at 11am.

Elsewhere, a range of properties across Tayside and Fife have had their prices slashed – some by as much as 30%.

More from Property

This enormous country house near Perth is now £300,000 cheaper. Image: Zoopla.
5 properties in Angus, Perthshire, Fife and Dundee with prices reduced by up to…
8 Osprey View, Fowlis, Dundee
Family home near Dundee has its own indoor swimming pool
An outside view of The Terrace, Elie, from the beach
Fife home overlooking stunning beach hits the market
Coach House in Birkhill
'Spectacular' £650k villa near Dundee with outdoor sauna hits the market
Tulchan House has a wonderful riverside location. Image: Knight Frank.
Stunning £1.2 million Perthshire home has 22 acres and magical riverside setting
A detached cottage, which was formerly the West Ferry railway station, is situated on a prime corner in central Broughty Ferry.
'Unique' former West Ferry railway station turned home has waiting room basement and outside…
Auction properties like this one in Perth can be a bargain but you need to do your homework. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best auction properties in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
27 Bruce Street Dunfermline
Dunfermline penthouse with roof terrace boasting views across city and Forth on the market
This £675k home is on the waterfront in St Monans. Image: Fife Properties.
Beautiful waterfront East Neuk townhouse with stunning glass atrium on sale for £675k
Drums House comes with 15 acres of land. Image: Galbraith.
Fife farmhouse has amazing views, 15 acres, extensive outbuildings and cellar with secret tunnel