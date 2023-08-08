Religious group given green light to open ‘members-only’ shop in Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Religious group given green light to open ‘members-only’ shop in Kinross

Members practice 'separation' from non-members and abstain from technology for entertainment purposes.

By Chloe Burrell
Site in Kinross of Plymouth Brethren Christian Church shop.
The shop will be at the Bridgend Industrial Estate in Kinross. Image: Fouin and Bell Architects.

A religious group has had its plans approved to open a members-only store in Kinross.

Campus & Co, run by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, will open a store at Bridgend Industrial Estate.

The development will also see the construction of three industrial units on the site – as well as the shop.

Its current Perth branch in the Inveralmond Industrial Estate will be relocated.

The plans were lodged at the start of last month.

Church practices ‘separation’ from non-members

Members of the church practice “separation” from non-members and abstain from technology for entertainment purposes.

Businesses must also be unattached from “non-brethren” buildings.

The shop will have no shopfront or retail signage with “members only” signposted on the front.

It will not accept walk-ins and the only people permitted to use it are full members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

Kinross has been chosen as the area for the store due to being close to both Perth and Kirkcaldy – where the group has trusts.

It will serve around 81 households across Perth, Kinross and Fife.

All profits from the shop will be donated to the Caledonia One School Global in Alloa – which is also run by the Brethren.

It will also be run by volunteers and will act as a small supermarket selling food produce and essential items – with customers able to enjoy a free coffee while they shop.

