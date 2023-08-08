Religious group given green light to open ‘members-only’ shop in Kinross

A religious group has had its plans approved to open a members-only store in Kinross.

Campus & Co, run by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, will open a store at Bridgend Industrial Estate.

The development will also see the construction of three industrial units on the site – as well as the shop.

Its current Perth branch in the Inveralmond Industrial Estate will be relocated.

The plans were lodged at the start of last month.

Church practices ‘separation’ from non-members

Members of the church practice “separation” from non-members and abstain from technology for entertainment purposes.

Businesses must also be unattached from “non-brethren” buildings.

The shop will have no shopfront or retail signage with “members only” signposted on the front.

It will not accept walk-ins and the only people permitted to use it are full members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

Kinross has been chosen as the area for the store due to being close to both Perth and Kirkcaldy – where the group has trusts.

It will serve around 81 households across Perth, Kinross and Fife.

All profits from the shop will be donated to the Caledonia One School Global in Alloa – which is also run by the Brethren.

It will also be run by volunteers and will act as a small supermarket selling food produce and essential items – with customers able to enjoy a free coffee while they shop.