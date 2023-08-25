Retired police chief investigating canoeists’ River Tay lease row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Retired police chief investigating canoeists’ River Tay lease row

The Scottish Canoe Association was thrown off the Grandtully stretch of the river after unauthorised constructions were discovered.

By Morag Lindsay
Murray Main in police uniform some years ago.
Former police superintendent Murray Main will investigate the case.

The Scottish Canoe Association has appointed a former police superintendent to investigate the construction of unauthorised obstacles in the River Tay.

The organisation was booted off the river after concrete barriers were discovered in a stretch known as the Grandtully rapid on July 31.

The association had leased that stretch of river from the Pitcastle estate. It was allowed to erect slalom gates, which were used for training and competing.

concrete and rock obstacles in River Tay at Grandtully.
The Scottish Canoe Association lost permission to use the Grandtully rapids on the River Tay. Image: Scottish Canoe Association.

It has insisted all along it “had no knowledge of and played no part in the construction of these new structures”.

However, the discovery of the unauthorised obstacles led to the termination of the lease.

Now Scottish Canoe chiefs have revealed they have appointed an independent investigator to find out what happened.

The probe will be led by Murray Main,who retired from Police Scotland last year. He was a superintendent in Aberdeenshire.

One of the unauthorised structures in the River Tay at Grandtully.
Another of the unauthorised structures in the River Tay. Image: Scottish Canoe Association.

In a statement on its website the group says: “Murray Main is a recently retired Superintendent with Police Scotland with 32 years experience.

“He has a proven track record of undertaking, managing and overseeing a diverse range of complex investigations, reviews, complaints and inquiries.”

Canoe Association says River Tay construction is worse than it thought

The association said it would be making no further comment until the investigation is completed.

However, it has been working to remedy the situation and restore the river to its natural state.

And it has now confirmed that “the unauthorised building work in the river was more extensive than initially identified.”

Concrete and rock obstacle in River Tay at Grandtully.
The obstacles appear to be made from concrete and rocks. Image: Scottish Canoe Association.

People are being urged to exercise caution when using the river as the constructions may be hidden by changing water levels.

The rogue barriers, fashioned from concrete and stone, also prompted environmental concerns.

Two British Canoeing slalom events, planned for the end of August at Grandtully, were called off following their discovery.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) said it would be overseeing the removal of the obstacles in a controlled, safe, and managed way.

A spokesman previously said: “Unauthorised river engineering works can present a multitude of risks to the environment, from immediate pollution to longer term erosion and sediment transport issues.”

