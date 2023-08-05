Rogue concrete rocks ‘will be removed’ from canoeists’ Perthshire training area on River Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rogue concrete rocks ‘will be removed’ from canoeists’ Perthshire training area on River Tay

SEPA will oversee the removal of the obstacles, which were built without permission in the middle of a popular slalom course at Grandtully

By Morag Lindsay
One of the unauthorised structures in the River Tay at Grandtully.
One of the unauthorised structures in the River Tay at Grandtully. Image: Scottish Canoe Association.

Concrete rocks which appeared in the River Tay at Grandtully must be removed before they cause any more harm to the environment.

The order has come from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), which carried out an investigation at the site this week.

The Scottish Canoe Association has lost the right to train and compete on the stretch of river, known as the Grandtully rapids, after the obstacles were built without anyone’s permission.

The association said it “had no knowledge of and played no part in the construction of these new structures”.

Concrete blocking up rocks in the River Tay at Grandtully.
Concrete has been poured onto rocks at Grandtully on the River Tay. Image: Scottish Canoe Association .

However, their arrival led to the termination of the group’s lease from the Pitcastle estate, which owns the land around that section of the Tay.

Two major canoeing events which had been planned for the coming weeks have also been called off.

Grandtully rocks may pose risk to River Tay, say experts

A spokesperson for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said its officers went to the site on Tuesday to investigate.

“Unauthorised river engineering works can present a multitude of risks to the environment, from immediate pollution to longer term erosion and sediment transport issues,” said the spokesperson.

“We have identified that the in-stream boulder structures do to not comply with the Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011 (CAR).”

SEPA logo.
SEPA has investigated the breach of regulations on the River Tay at Grandtully.

The spokesperson added: “The structures will now be removed in a controlled, safe, and managed way.

“We will attend the site again to ensure works have been completed in a satisfactory manner and the water environment has been suitably protected.”

Canoeists lose right to train and compete on River Tay at Grandtully

The Scottish Canoe Association has leased the section, known as the Grandtully rapids, from the Pitcastle estate for many years.

It was allowed to erect slalom gates, which have been used by youngsters and Olympians for training and competing.

However, the rogue obstacles, fashioned from rough concrete and stones, were installed without approval and without the association’s knowledge.

This prompted fears for water users’ safety, as well as the environment, and led to the termination of the lease.

A close-up of one of the unauthorised obstacles on the River Tay at Grandtully, showing concrete between rocks and stones.
A close-up of one of the unauthorised obstacles on the River Tay at Grandtully. Image: Scottish Canoe Association.

A spokesman for the Pitcastle estate, said the intention was to draw up clearer rules for what is and is not permitted on the River Tay.

“The Scottish Canoe Association agreed that we have to terminate the lease,” he said.

“I am very happy to enter into a new lease – one which is a bit more specific in terms of what is and is not allowed.”

On Thursday, the Scottish Canoe Association said: “Even though it is recognised that the SCA, as an organisation, had no knowledge of and played no part in the construction of these new structures, the act of their construction has been determined to be a breach of the terms of the site lease, which has consequently been terminated.”

It went on: “The SCA deeply regrets the loss of use of the canoe slalom infrastructure and the impact that this has on events and people’s daily training.”

 

