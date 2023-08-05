Rogue concrete rocks ‘will be removed’ from canoeists’ Perthshire training area on River Tay

Concrete rocks which appeared in the River Tay at Grandtully must be removed before they cause any more harm to the environment.

The order has come from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), which carried out an investigation at the site this week.

The Scottish Canoe Association has lost the right to train and compete on the stretch of river, known as the Grandtully rapids, after the obstacles were built without anyone’s permission.

The association said it “had no knowledge of and played no part in the construction of these new structures”.

However, their arrival led to the termination of the group’s lease from the Pitcastle estate, which owns the land around that section of the Tay.

Two major canoeing events which had been planned for the coming weeks have also been called off.

Grandtully rocks may pose risk to River Tay, say experts

A spokesperson for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said its officers went to the site on Tuesday to investigate.

“Unauthorised river engineering works can present a multitude of risks to the environment, from immediate pollution to longer term erosion and sediment transport issues,” said the spokesperson.

“We have identified that the in-stream boulder structures do to not comply with the Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011 (CAR).”

The spokesperson added: “The structures will now be removed in a controlled, safe, and managed way.

“We will attend the site again to ensure works have been completed in a satisfactory manner and the water environment has been suitably protected.”

Canoeists lose right to train and compete on River Tay at Grandtully

The Scottish Canoe Association has leased the section, known as the Grandtully rapids, from the Pitcastle estate for many years.

It was allowed to erect slalom gates, which have been used by youngsters and Olympians for training and competing.

However, the rogue obstacles, fashioned from rough concrete and stones, were installed without approval and without the association’s knowledge.

This prompted fears for water users’ safety, as well as the environment, and led to the termination of the lease.

A spokesman for the Pitcastle estate, said the intention was to draw up clearer rules for what is and is not permitted on the River Tay.

“The Scottish Canoe Association agreed that we have to terminate the lease,” he said.

“I am very happy to enter into a new lease – one which is a bit more specific in terms of what is and is not allowed.”

On Thursday, the Scottish Canoe Association said: “Even though it is recognised that the SCA, as an organisation, had no knowledge of and played no part in the construction of these new structures, the act of their construction has been determined to be a breach of the terms of the site lease, which has consequently been terminated.”

It went on: “The SCA deeply regrets the loss of use of the canoe slalom infrastructure and the impact that this has on events and people’s daily training.”