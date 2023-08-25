Cupar Swimming Club suspended from action after row

A Fife swimming club is suspended from action after a dispute led to the resignation of its entire committee.

Governing body Scottish Swimming ordered a temporary halt to all activities at Cupar and District Swimming Club on August 4.

The row is believed to centre on an incident at a class in March, and the shock move has left parents, coaches and youngsters in limbo.

The Cupar club had been running for 45 years and was last year recognised by Scottish Swimming as one of the top three clubs in the country.

However, the body said the resignations meant the club no longer complied with safeguarding and insurance requirements.

Sessions have been disrupted for several months, with some classes cancelled due to a shortage of coaches.

However, two other clubs have now stepped forward to resume some access to swimming until the dispute is resolved.

It is hoped a new committee will be elected at an emergency meeting next month.

Some classes will resume from tomorrow

Carnegie Swimming Club in Dunfermline has volunteered to run classes in Cupar for the next three weeks.

Coach Stefan Hoggan-Radu confirmed he would be helping out with sessions.

He said it was important to get youngsters back in the pool as soon as possible.

“We’ve got 10 sessions booked at Cupar swimming pool, which Carnegie is paying for,” he said.

“We want to support Cupar and District Swimming Club during this time.”

Those classes start on Saturday morning and former club members are trying to spread the word.

Meanwhile, Kirkcaldy Fins have offered to include Cupar members in their sessions until a new committee is established.

A parent whose children attend Cupar swimming club described the situation as sad.

He said: “The atmosphere poolside at the club has always felt friendly and focused on the children’s swimming.

“It’s difficult to get your head round the current problems.”

However, he said he was pleased there now appears to be moves towards getting children back in the water.

Limited timetable in place while Cupar Swimming Club is suspended

A spokesperson for Cupar and District Swimming Club said everyone was very grateful to Carnegie and Fins for their help.

They said: “Swimming sessions have been disrupted over recent months.

“A limited timetable will now be in place until Scottish Swimming holds an emergency meeting at Cupar to appoint new office bearers.

“Recent issues had led to these positions becoming vacant and Scottish Swimming took the decision to suspend the club until this meeting could be arranged.

“The meeting is due to take place on September 12, after which the Cupar club hopes to return to full activity.”

Establishing a new committee

A Scottish Swimming spokeswoman added: “The club’s suspension is based on the fact they are currently without a committee, which makes them non-compliant with our governance, safeguarding and insurance requirements.

“The priority is to ensure athletes have access to safe and well-governed environments.

“The upcoming meeting is to establish a committee and, if this is fulfilled, the suspension will be lifted as soon as possible afterwards.

“Swimmers have had the option of temporarily joining another club in continuing their swimming.”