Cupar Swimming Club named one of the best in Scotland despite pool opening cuts

A small Fife swimming club has been named one of the best in Scotland.

Cupar and District has hailed their third spot in Scottish Swimming’s club of the year competition as a great achievement.

And they have vowed they will continue to flourish, despite cuts to opening hours at their local pool.

Volunteer coach Gina Logan praised members for their dedication, both during and after Covid.

And she said: “We have a fantastic group of swimmers and a fantastic group of parent helpers and coaches.

“We’re just a small club and to be third out of 160 clubs in Scotland is amazing.”

Sports centre cuts affecting Cupar Swimming Club

Gina warned, however, that the ongoing reduction in hours at Cupar Sports Centre was beginning to have an effect on the club.

The centre has only been open for 65 hours a week since 2020, compared to 90 hours at others in Fife.

While Cupar and District Swimming Club managed to maintain their training hours, the move is impacting on swimming lessons.

“We were fortunate but it’s now having a knock-on effect on us,” said Gina.

“We’re not getting the number of swimmers coming through that we normally would.

“We did a survey recently about the number of children who can’t swim and there’s more than 100 in the feeder primaries for Bell Baxter High School.

“Around 100 S1 pupils at Bell Baxter can’t swim either.”

Gina is one of 10 volunteer coaches at the club.

And she is continuing in the role, despite losing her job as a swimming instructor with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust after she protested the opening hours cuts.

She has worked with swimmers at the highest level, including the 2016 Scottish Commonweath Games team, and has an MBE for services to sport.

Cupar club’s achievements recognised

Among the Cupar club’s achievements recognised by judges was it’s programme to train school pupils as lifeguards and teachers.

They also praised the fact senior swimmers help train junior members.

In addition, the club takes part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and various national events.

Gina added: “We did not win. The trophy went to Aberdeen Dolphins.

“But finishing in the top three in Scotland was a great achievement for our small club.

“Anyone wishing to join, please go to our website and make contact.

“If we have space we will welcome you.

“And if not, we have a waiting list.”