Drivers face 38-mile diversion during Perthshire roadworks

Drivers will face a 38-mile diversion during roadworks in Perthshire.

Patching works are taking place on the A822 between Muthill and Bishops Bridge, south of Crieff.

It will mean the road is closed from 9am to 3.30pm between Monday and Friday next week (September 4).

Official diversion route during A822 Perthshire roadworks

An official diversion will be in place during these times via the A85, A9, A823 and A822 – and the same route in the other direction.

The diversion route is about 38 miles long and takes more than 50 minutes.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place outside of work hours.

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council says the duration of the roadworks is dependent on the weather.

It added: “Vehicle access to properties within the works area will be permitted by the contractor when it is safe to do so.

“However, we cannot guarantee immediate entry or exit from properties when the road is being excavated or the new surface is being laid.

Emergency service and pedestrian access on A822 maintained

“Access for emergency service vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained throughout.

“On waste collection days, residents and businesses should present their bins as normal.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience while the works are taking place, and would like to thank residents and motorists for their co-operation during this time.”