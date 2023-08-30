Drivers face 38-mile diversion during Perthshire roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers face 38-mile diversion during Perthshire roadworks

By Lindsey Hamilton
The A822 between Muthill and Bishops Bridge in Perthshire, where roadworks will take place.
The A822 will be closed for five days. Image: Google Maps

Drivers will face a 38-mile diversion during roadworks in Perthshire.

Patching works are taking place on the A822 between Muthill and Bishops Bridge, south of Crieff.

It will mean the road is closed from 9am to 3.30pm between Monday and Friday next week (September 4).

Official diversion route during A822 Perthshire roadworks

An official diversion will be in place during these times via the A85, A9, A823 and A822 – and the same route in the other direction.

The diversion route is about 38 miles long and takes more than 50 minutes.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place outside of work hours.

Perth and Kinross 38 mile diversion
The official diversion route during the A822 roadworks. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council says the duration of the roadworks is dependent on the weather.

It added: “Vehicle access to properties within the works area will be permitted by the contractor when it is safe to do so.

“However, we cannot guarantee immediate entry or exit from properties when the road is being excavated or the new surface is being laid.

Emergency service and pedestrian access on A822 maintained

“Access for emergency service vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained throughout.

“On waste collection days, residents and businesses should present their bins as normal.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience while the works are taking place, and would like to thank residents and motorists for their co-operation during this time.”

