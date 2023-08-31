Teenage rugby star had planned to work at Perthshire hotel before taking her own life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenage rugby star had planned to work at Perthshire hotel before taking her own life

Issy Phipps died aged 17 in April - leaving a Pitlochry business owner devastated.

By Kieran Webster
Teenage rugby star Issy Phipps and the McKays Hotel and Bar in Pitlochry
Issy Phipps had planned to work at McKays Hotel in Pitlochry. Image: Heartland Media and PR/Jonathan James Perkins

A teenage rugby star had planned to work at a Perthshire hotel before taking her own life.

Issy Phipps, an England touch rugby internationalist, died aged 17 in April.

Among those left devastated by the death was Richard Drummond, owner of McKays Hotel and Bar in Pitlochry, who had known Issy from a young age.

Launching a fundraising campaign in her memory, Richard revealed he had discussed with Issy – from Berkshire – about her coming to work at McKays Hotel during the summer months.

Pitlochry hotel owner left ‘numb’ by teen’s death

Richard said: “I first met Issy when she was seven. She was full of life and very talented.

“Issy had talked about doing a summer season at McKays because she also had relatives in Scotland.

“We actually met for breakfast about two years ago and she talked about her plans for the future.

Issy in her Maidenhead RFC top. Image: Heartland Media and PR

“When I got the message of her passing, I struggled to believe it. It is only when you know someone, personally, that you wonder why.

“It leaves you numb.

“You see a beautiful young girl, a talented rugby player and musician with her life ahead of her.”

Efforts to raise money in memory of Issy Phipps

Richard is now planning to take part in a number of initiatives to raise money for mental health charity Brave Mind during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He said: “Obviously there is a personal connection but it is such a good cause.

“Brave Mind is geared around rugby but it is about young people – and I know, in our sector, the pressures young people feel are sometimes underestimated.”

Richard Drummond, the owner of McKays. Image: Heartland Media and PR

Staff will wear Brave Mind t-shirts during televised Scotland matches, and proceeds from quiz nights, a race night and a charity dinner will all go to the charity.

McKays has already raised £500 for the charity before the World Cup – which starts on September 8 – has even begun.

The business will also reach out to Perthshire rugby teams to spread awareness of the charity.

In June, Issy’s mum gave the Princess of Wales a pair of earrings made in the teenager’s memory during a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club.

Conversation