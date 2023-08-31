Teenage rugby star had planned to work at Perthshire hotel before taking her own life

A teenage rugby star had planned to work at a Perthshire hotel before taking her own life.

Issy Phipps, an England touch rugby internationalist, died aged 17 in April.

Among those left devastated by the death was Richard Drummond, owner of McKays Hotel and Bar in Pitlochry, who had known Issy from a young age.

Launching a fundraising campaign in her memory, Richard revealed he had discussed with Issy – from Berkshire – about her coming to work at McKays Hotel during the summer months.

Pitlochry hotel owner left ‘numb’ by teen’s death

Richard said: “I first met Issy when she was seven. She was full of life and very talented.

“Issy had talked about doing a summer season at McKays because she also had relatives in Scotland.

“We actually met for breakfast about two years ago and she talked about her plans for the future.

“When I got the message of her passing, I struggled to believe it. It is only when you know someone, personally, that you wonder why.

“It leaves you numb.

“You see a beautiful young girl, a talented rugby player and musician with her life ahead of her.”

Efforts to raise money in memory of Issy Phipps

Richard is now planning to take part in a number of initiatives to raise money for mental health charity Brave Mind during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He said: “Obviously there is a personal connection but it is such a good cause.

“Brave Mind is geared around rugby but it is about young people – and I know, in our sector, the pressures young people feel are sometimes underestimated.”

Staff will wear Brave Mind t-shirts during televised Scotland matches, and proceeds from quiz nights, a race night and a charity dinner will all go to the charity.

McKays has already raised £500 for the charity before the World Cup – which starts on September 8 – has even begun.

The business will also reach out to Perthshire rugby teams to spread awareness of the charity.

In June, Issy’s mum gave the Princess of Wales a pair of earrings made in the teenager’s memory during a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club.