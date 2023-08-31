Free parking confirmed for new Levenmouth rail link stations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Free parking confirmed for new Levenmouth rail link stations

Two new car parks are being built by Network Rail at Leven and Cameron Bridge stations.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
The Levenmouth rail link will also include a new bridge. Image: Supplied by Network Rail.
The Levenmouth rail link will also include a new bridge. Image: Supplied by Network Rail.

Passengers on the new Levenmouth rail link will be able to park free of charge at both stations.

Network Rail is funding and building car parks at Leven and Cameron Bridge rail halts.

It will mean a bigger and better car park serving Levenmouth swimming pool and sports centre, as well as the new station.

Levenmouth swimming pool
The Levenmouth rail link parking will be beside the swimming pool.

The site currently has space for 83 cars.

But the expanded car park will accommodate 134 vehicles.

Councillors on the Levenmouth area committee have now rubber-stamped traffic regulation orders, paving the way for Leven’s redesigned parking area.

And members heard there were no plans for charging there, or at Cameron Bridge.

Time limit on some parking spaces

The car park will be built alongside the new railway station in the Bawbee area, behind the swimming pool.

Twelve of the spaces will be for electric vehicles.

A map showing the Levenmouth rail link parking area.
A map showing the site of the Levenmouth rail link parking area.

And a further 15 will be allocated for disabled parking.

Around half the parking spaces will have a four hour time limit and the other half will be unlimited.

According to a committee report: “The car park that currently serves the Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre will be redesigned to serve both the sports centre and the new railway station.”

Levenmouth rail link parking managed by council

The car park will be funded and built by Network Rail as part of the Levenmouth Rail Link project.

But will be managed by the council.

And the area committee needed to confirm the parking restrictions and traffic regulation orders for the project.

The £116 million Levenmouth rail link is due to open in April, reconnecting the area to Scotland’s railway network for the first time in more than 50 years.

