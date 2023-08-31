Free parking confirmed for new Levenmouth rail link stations

Passengers on the new Levenmouth rail link will be able to park free of charge at both stations.

Network Rail is funding and building car parks at Leven and Cameron Bridge rail halts.

It will mean a bigger and better car park serving Levenmouth swimming pool and sports centre, as well as the new station.

The site currently has space for 83 cars.

But the expanded car park will accommodate 134 vehicles.

Councillors on the Levenmouth area committee have now rubber-stamped traffic regulation orders, paving the way for Leven’s redesigned parking area.

And members heard there were no plans for charging there, or at Cameron Bridge.

Time limit on some parking spaces

The car park will be built alongside the new railway station in the Bawbee area, behind the swimming pool.

Twelve of the spaces will be for electric vehicles.

And a further 15 will be allocated for disabled parking.

Around half the parking spaces will have a four hour time limit and the other half will be unlimited.

According to a committee report: “The car park that currently serves the Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre will be redesigned to serve both the sports centre and the new railway station.”

Levenmouth rail link parking managed by council

The car park will be funded and built by Network Rail as part of the Levenmouth Rail Link project.

But will be managed by the council.

And the area committee needed to confirm the parking restrictions and traffic regulation orders for the project.

The £116 million Levenmouth rail link is due to open in April, reconnecting the area to Scotland’s railway network for the first time in more than 50 years.