Missing Glasgow man who uses gold walking stick was last seen in Perth

A 63-year-old man, who has been reported missing from Glasgow, was last seen in Perth.

Joseph Hart was captured on CCTV in the Mill Street area of Perth city centre on Tuesday, September 5.

He is described as around 5ft 3ins tall, of skinny build, with short grey hair and was last seen wearing black Adidas joggers, a black Nike top and black and white Nike trainers.

Joseph has several names tattooed on his arm, uses a gold walking stick and sometimes wears a pair of black and green glasses.

Police say concern is growing for his wellbeing.

Inspector Wylie said: “It is out of character for Joseph not to be in contact with his family, and they are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

“From inquiries carried out so far, we believe Joseph may have travelled to the Perth area, and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen him, or who has information on his whereabouts, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge Joseph to contact someone to confirm he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3484 of Tuesday, September 5, 2023.