Perthshire twins keep it in the family with matching vintage motorbikes

Grant and Fraser Miller love riding their BSA motorbikes and sidecars on the roads around Crieff, just as their grandfather did before them.

By Morag Lindsay
Grant and Fraser Miller with their BSA motorbikes and sidecars in Crieff.
Grant and Fraser Miller with their BSA motorbikes and sidecars in Crieff.

Motorists can be forgiven for thinking they’re seeing double when Grant and Fraser Miller appear in their rear view mirrors.

For the Perthshire twins enjoy nothing more than putting two and two together on their  twin vintage motorcycles.

The 58-year-olds have poured all their brotherly love into their matching BSA Golden Flash motorbikes and sidecars.

Grant, from Tibbermore, is the proud owner of a black 1960 model with about 30,000 miles on the clock.

Fraser’s red version is a year older, and has done about 46,000 miles in its 64 years.

Fraser and Grant Miller, smiling, arms folded, back to back.
Fraser and Grant Miller.

The black bike was a well-known sight around Crieff in the 1960s.

The boys’ grandfather, Davie McLean, was often seen astride it as he went off trapping rabbits or on fishing trips.

Sometimes he’d take his wife to work on it, or give local firefighters a ride down to the station.

When he died in 1987, the bike passed to Grant.

And shortly before the twins’ mum Anne died in 2004, she decided to even out the score and buy a second BSA and sidecar for Fraser.

Black and white photo of Davie McLean riding a BSA motorbike
The brothers grandfather Davie McLean on the original BSA motorcycle.

“Grant was always the one who was closest to our grandfather, so it made sense for him to get his motorbike,” said Fraser, who still stays in Crieff.

“But Mum just wanted to keep us both the same.”

From Miss Scotland to Crieff care home – the magic of motorbikes

It has proved to be a very special gift – creating a unique bond between her boys.

Now the pair spend much of their free time maintaining and showing off their twin bikes.

They are regulars at vintage vehicle events, where they are frequently among the prize-winners.

They were both intending to be at this weekend’s Farming Yesteryear display at Scone Palace.

Fraser and Grant Miller standing next to their matching motorbikes with sidecars in Crieff
Fraser and Grant Miller with their matching motorbikes in Crieff.

They also enjoy country shows, gala days and regular outings around Crieff and further afield, where the double act is always a talking point.

Last weekend they and their motorbikes and sidecars were part of a ‘friendly invasion’ of more than 100 bikers who converged on The Birches care home as a pick-me-up for residents.

Previously they have journeyed over the sea to Skye, and ridden all around the island.

Fraser’s wife Geraldine is a fan. So is their little dog Poppy.

Geraldine Miller and dog Poppy seated in motorcycle side car.
Geraldine and Poppy are big fans of the sidecar.

They have even squeezed a former Miss Scotland in the sidecar when she was opening Blair Highland Games.

‘Bikes send people away with a smile on their face’

HGV driver Grant said the little black bike is always a delight to spend time with after a hard week at work.

“I think my grandfather would be happy to see it still being used,” he said.

Close up of black BSA Golden Flame motorbike which one belonged to Grant Miller's grandfather.
Grant's grandfather's pride and joy was part of a line-up of motorbikes at The Birches care home, in Crieff.

Fraser said the brothers are always thrilled to pick up passengers if it means spreading some joy along the way.

“Often we’ll be down in MacRosty Park and someone will come up and say ‘any chance of a wee run in the sidecar?’,” he said.

“They’re usually surprised when we say ‘yes, jump in’.

“That’s what it’s all about though. Meeting new folk, hearing their stories, sending them away with a smile on their face.”

Conversation