Perthshire woman launches takeaway bakery unit in Almondbank

Balgowan Bakes will operate out of a food unit at Lochty Industrial Estate.

By Chloe Burrell
Murray Tweddle, Andrea Steele and Aimee Tweddle-Steele at Balgowan Bakes, Lochty Industrial Estate, Almondbank,
Murray Tweddle, Andrea Steele and Aimee Tweddle-Steele at Balgowan Bakes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A takeaway bakery, which is focused on using local produce, has opened in Almondbank, Perthshire.

Owner of Balgowan Bakes, Aimee Tweddle-Steele, opened the unit on Monday alongside her husband Murray and mum Andrea.

The 29-year-old, from Abernethy, has been baking the sweet and savoury goods from her home for two years and she supplies them to local cafés across Perthshire.

Now she has finally taken the plunge and opened a takeaway unit at Lochty Industrial Estate.

New Perthshire takeaway bakery selling sweet and savoury

Aimee told The Courier that what started out as a hobby has since flourished into a full-time career and she is excited for the new venture.

Inside Balgowan Bakes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Aimee, Andrea and Murray outside the unit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She said: “It [baking] has always been something I enjoyed and like to do to relax.

“I’d take baking into work or send it to my husband’s work.

“I had a lot of friends and family over the years tell me I should try and sell my baking – so I took the plunge in 2021.

“My dad built a little honesty box for me to put in his garden at Balgowan and that’s where it all started.

“I’ve since moved and I live and bake from Abernethy. I supply my bakes to the Earn Village Shop, Glenfarg Village Store and Heaven Scent coffee shop on a weekly basis.

“I also do celebration cakes and cakes to order.

“I love it because I can be as creative as I want with my celebration cakes so my arty side gets to come out.

“I am now so busy that I have taken on my mum as my business partner.”

‘Really excited’ for Balgowan Bakes

Aimee said that when she got the opportunity to take over the unit she had to “grab it with both hands”.

Some of the items on offer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She added: “My husband Murray, mum Andrea and I all have catering experience and are really excited for opening the unit – totally scared too!”

The trio will be serving up a selection of homemade cakes and bakes, as well as homemade macaroni pies, steak burgers and hot and cold rolls.

The team are using Campbells Prime Meat in Linlithgow and Tower Bakery in Perth as they are keen to use “local food suppliers” so that they can provide “really good-quality meals for people”.

The new venture follows the announcement of new café and bakery Starfish Cakes & Bakes, which is set to open at Bertha Park in Perth.

