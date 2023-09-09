Perth couple to open café and bakery at Bertha Park

A cafe and bakery, with a focus on using local and Scottish produce, is to open in Perth’s Bertha Park.

Owners of Starfish Cakes & Bakes, Lynda and Andrew Stevenson, say they are excited to open the café – with hopes it will bring something for everyone.

The couple, who have given up their old jobs to pursue their new venture, have run the at-home business for four years.

Lynda, 33, told The Courier the business began when her friend wanted a birthday cake for her daughter.

‘I’ll give it a go’

She added: “When her mum priced up what she wanted for the cake, she thought it was something they couldn’t do.

“I had a look at it and said ‘I’ll give it a go’ and, from there, her little brother wanted a cake and so did my niece and nephews.

“I decided to start advertising locally and it’s just sort of spiralled from there.”

Over the last four years, Lynda – a former sales rep – said the business has seen “steady growth” to include more clients and stalls at events.

Currently, the business specialises in selling custom cakes and home bakes but also has wholesale contracts.

Andrew and Lynda felt opening a premises was the logical next step for an “under-resourced area”.

“One of the neighbours joked with us we should take up one of the empty units,” said Lynda.

“We went home and went ‘why not?'”

Former electrical engineer Andrew, 33, added: “We’ve lived in Bertha Park since it started getting built, there’s now hundreds of houses and a school, but very little community facilities.

“It’s in our local community with our neighbours and friends and it just seemed a natural step for someone to open there.”

Andrew and Lynda are also hoping to have evening events at the café.

This would include games nights and showcase nights for other local businesses to display their goods.

For Andrew, who will be the chef, using Scottish-sourced ingredients is an important part of the business, while Lynda will be making the bakes.

New Perth cafe to use local and Scottish produce

He added: “Over four years of going to farmers markets, we’ve made a lot of friends with a lot of good produce.

“I’ve got DG Lindsey Butchers in Perth on board, our cheese is from Isle of Arran Cheddar – we’re passionate about using Scottish produce.

“We don’t want to just support other local businesses but also showcase them.

“The menu won’t be anything extravagant, it’s going to be local products cooked correctly and presented nicely.”

Despite looking to host evening events, Starfish Cakes & Bakes will primarily be a daytime café.

Andrew and Lynda, who are originally from Glasgow, hope to open their café by early November at the latest.