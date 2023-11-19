25-minute delays on A9 in Highland Perthshire after Scotland football warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
25-minute delays on A9 in Highland Perthshire after Scotland football warning

A warning was issued to Scotland fans heading to Glasgow tonight.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
There are delays on the A9 in Highland Perthshire. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Motorists are reportedly being delayed by 25 minutes on the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

Traffic Scotland says that southbound drivers between Logierait and Dunkeld are being held up by roadworks on the main thoroughfare.

There are minimal delays northbound.

The hold-ups follow a warning to football fans issued by the organisation undertaking the traffic improvements.

Scotland’s national team are playing a Euro 2024 qualifier Norway in Glasgow on Sunday at 7.45pm.

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) wrote in a statement today: “The A9 is a busy route, so we’d encourage motorists to allow more time for their journeys and plan ahead where possible, particularly if you’re travelling to Hampden Park for the Scotland vs Norway match on Sunday.”

Delays return after torrid period for motorists

The latest delays follow a torrid period for motorists caused by roadworks on the A9 in the Dunkeld area.

In late October, SGN announced a pause after complaints from local politicians John Swinney and Murdo Fraser, and local businesses including Pitlochry attraction Enchanted Forest.

But work to fit a new gas pipeline resumed on November 6 and is due to continue right through to March next year.

Mr Swinney, MSP for North Perthshire, renewed his calls for action on Friday after delays returned.

He posted on TwitterX: “I very much regret that SGN Gas roadworks on the A9 are causing significant delays again today.

“I have pressed the company to ensure delays are minimised and the situation has been much better.

“But not today. I will be raising this directly with SGN Gas to secure improvement.”

A9 roadworks to be paused in December

SGN’s statement added: “Our critical project to ensure gas supplies for Dunkeld, Pitlochry, Aberfeldy, Birnam and Logierait is continuing on the A9 this weekend.

“We’re continuing to manually control our temporary traffic lights 24/7 as effectively as possible to manage any build-up of traffic, and we’re sharing live traffic updates alongside Transport Scotland from our traffic management team based on site.

“A breakdown recovery vehicle also remains on site to remove any broken down vehicles near our work area as quickly as possible.

“To ensure minimal disruption during the festive period, work in the A9 will be temporarily paused during the week commencing 18 December and both lanes will be fully re-opened.

“Our project will then resume during the first week in January 2024 until the end of February.

“We’re continuing to explore all possible options to speed up our work and reduce travel disruption with our contractor MES and the roads authorities.”

