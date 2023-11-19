25-minute delays on A9 in Highland Perthshire after Scotland football warning

Motorists are reportedly being delayed by 25 minutes on the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

Traffic Scotland says that southbound drivers between Logierait and Dunkeld are being held up by roadworks on the main thoroughfare.

There are minimal delays northbound.

The hold-ups follow a warning to football fans issued by the organisation undertaking the traffic improvements.

Scotland’s national team are playing a Euro 2024 qualifier Norway in Glasgow on Sunday at 7.45pm.

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) wrote in a statement today: “The A9 is a busy route, so we’d encourage motorists to allow more time for their journeys and plan ahead where possible, particularly if you’re travelling to Hampden Park for the Scotland vs Norway match on Sunday.”

Delays return after torrid period for motorists

The latest delays follow a torrid period for motorists caused by roadworks on the A9 in the Dunkeld area.

In late October, SGN announced a pause after complaints from local politicians John Swinney and Murdo Fraser, and local businesses including Pitlochry attraction Enchanted Forest.

But work to fit a new gas pipeline resumed on November 6 and is due to continue right through to March next year.

Mr Swinney, MSP for North Perthshire, renewed his calls for action on Friday after delays returned.

He posted on TwitterX: “I very much regret that SGN Gas roadworks on the A9 are causing significant delays again today.

“I have pressed the company to ensure delays are minimised and the situation has been much better.

“But not today. I will be raising this directly with SGN Gas to secure improvement.”

A9 roadworks to be paused in December

SGN’s statement added: “Our critical project to ensure gas supplies for Dunkeld, Pitlochry, Aberfeldy, Birnam and Logierait is continuing on the A9 this weekend.

“We’re continuing to manually control our temporary traffic lights 24/7 as effectively as possible to manage any build-up of traffic, and we’re sharing live traffic updates alongside Transport Scotland from our traffic management team based on site.

“A breakdown recovery vehicle also remains on site to remove any broken down vehicles near our work area as quickly as possible.

“To ensure minimal disruption during the festive period, work in the A9 will be temporarily paused during the week commencing 18 December and both lanes will be fully re-opened.

“Our project will then resume during the first week in January 2024 until the end of February.

“We’re continuing to explore all possible options to speed up our work and reduce travel disruption with our contractor MES and the roads authorities.”