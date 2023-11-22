Ex-Perthshire pupil tells of ‘intense’ experience starring in Squid Game: The Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Perthshire pupil tells of ‘intense’ experience starring in Squid Game: The Challenge

Alexander 'Beetle' Campbell said: 'You get chewed up and spat out.'

By James Simpson
Beetle Campbell began filming in January of this year for Netflix game show Squid Game: The Challenge
Beetle Campbell was contestant 439 in Netflix game show Squid Game: The Challenge. Image: Netflix

A former Perthshire school pupil has described the “intense” experience of taking part in a new Netflix hit show.

Glenalmond College alumni Alexander Campbell, known as ‘Beetle’, was whittled down from 100,000 entrants to take part in Squid Game: The Challenge.

The 27-year-old is one of 456 players vying for a chance of winning £3.66m – one of the biggest cash prizes in TV history.

Viewers were waiting in eager anticipation for the reality show, adapted from the TV drama, Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Beetle Campbell was contestant 439. Image: Netflix

Like the TV drama, contestants will have to take part in a series of children’s games or risk being eliminated.

Netflix viewers will see many familiar sights, including masked guards and a singing giant doll as contestants don the infamous green tracksuit.

Beetle, who worked as a waiter for Wild Thyme in Comrie between 2014 and 2017, said the game show is like “nothing else out there”.

‘It plays out just like the show’

The independent filmmaker said: “It was a very intense experience – you get chewed up and spat out.

“I was a fan of the series and the reality show plays out just like it.

“When I got scouted I think there were 100,000 people in with a chance of appearing.

“There was only myself and one other Scot that were selected and there were 300 Americans.

“We filmed it in January in a big warehouse in London.

“There was stress, drama and animosity with everyone in with a chance of winning a life-changing sum of money.”

 

‘It was like SAS: Who Dares Wins on steroids’

Beetle said it took a little bit of adjusting to normal life once the contestants finished filming.

He added: “Whilst the contestants don’t die in the game show it very much plays out like the show.

“It all felt very real when you were immersed in it.

“Instead of dying you’ve got a vest underneath which fills with black if you’re eliminated.

“It was like SAS: Who Dares Wins on steroids, though it was more physiologically demanding.

Beetle Campbell was whittled down from 100,000 applicants. Image: Beetle Campbell

“You were locked up in a warehouse whilst taking part and had also been in isolation prior to filming.

“Then when you’re plopped back into the real world it was a bit surreal adapting to normal life again.

“I’ve got to say there is nothing else out there like this experience. The PTSD welfare was all spot on after we left the show.”

Squid Game: The Challenge is available to watch now on Netflix

