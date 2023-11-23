Anger as Perth West project misses out on £10m Westminster funding for second time this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Anger as Perth West project misses out on £10m Westminster funding for second time this year

Council leaders say Perth cannot become 'the forgotten city' after it was snubbed in the latest round of Levelling Up funding

By Morag Lindsay
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The leader of Perth and Kinross Council is demanding answers after a major jobs and housing project missed out on millions of pounds in Levelling Up funding.

The council had been seeking £10 million from the UK Government fund to support the Perth West scheme.

The Broxden business and housing development is forecast to bring thousands of jobs to the area.

But this week chiefs learned Perth West was not among the latest round of 55 Levelling Up recipients.

It’s the second time this year that it has been snubbed.

And it means Perth and Kinross is now the only Scottish local authority containing a city which has not benefited from the fund.

artist impression of Perth West scheme showing business buildings and homes on edge of Perth
The Perth West scheme could transform the area’s fortunes. Image: John Dewar Lamberkin Trust.

Council leader Grant Laing said he would be seeking assurances from the UK Government that Perth would not become “Scotland’s forgotten city”.

“This is not about a project that would be a nice addition for Perth,” he said.

“This is about categorically changing the future of the city and the lives of our residents.”

Perth bid discussed with Levelling Up Minister days before announcement

The third round of awards from the Levelling Up fund was announced on Monday.

Six Scottish bids were among the 55 success stories.

However, there was no competitive bidding process this time round.

Instead the UK Government re-examined the unsuccessful bids from round two.

Perth and Kinross Council had previously submitted a request for £10 million towards the Perth West project.

The £500M business park and housing scheme is expected to create around 2,300 jobs. Another 3,000 could come in the construction phase.

Bosses said the money would go towards building an access to the development, and particularly to the Perth Eco-Innovation Park.

Perth and Kinross Council Leader Grant Laing and Deputy Leader Eric Drysdale.
Perth and Kinross Council Leader Grant Laing and Deputy Leader Eric Drysdale. Image: Phil Hannah.

They learned in January 2023 that the bid had failed, and had been hoping for a positive outcome at the next attempt.

Mr Laing said he had discussed Perth’s case personally with Jacob Young MP, the Minister for Levelling Up, only last week.

“Following this meeting I also wrote to him directly hoping for a positive outcome in the recent allocations of funds,” he said.

“For reasons unknown to me, Perth and Kinross remain the only local authority area in Scotland containing a city to not receive any funding through this scheme.”

Investment needed to raise Perth wages

The average weekly pay for someone working in Perth and Kinross is £575, compared to the Scottish average of £622.

In order for this to change, Mr Laing said the area needed to provide new opportunities and diversify the economy.

That means a shift away from its historical reliance on tourism, retail and hospitality and towards higher paid, technology-based jobs.

Shoppers on Perth High Street with large number of empty shops and To Let signs
The Perth economy needs to shift from retail to other sectors. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Laing added: “We know that unless we change our economy, people living in Perth and Kinross will have to look further afield for better paid jobs.”

Perth and Kinross councillors approved the Perth West scheme in September.

The project is expected to bring around 1,500 new homes, plus shops, businesses, hotels, a healthcare centre and school, to a 257-hectare site next to Broxden.

The UK Government said priorities were decided using a clear methodology.

Announcing the successful bids this week, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “Our levelling up commitment to communities across Scotland so far stands at almost £2.7 billion.

“We are focused on working with local partners to deliver the change that the country needs to put the UK on the right path for the future.”

 

Conversation