Perth pub launches Rangers penalty bingo to raise funds for charity

A Perth pub has launched a game of Rangers penalty bingo to raise funds for charity.

Owner Mark O’Callaghan, a Celtic fan, described the idea as “a bit of banter”.

It is based on opposition supporters’ claims the Light Blues – who face St Mirren at Ibrox on Sunday – get more spot-kicks than their Premiership counterparts.

The Hoops top the penalties received table this season so far on eight, one ahead of their Old Firm rivals who haven’t conceded a penalty in the league since January 2022, a run of 67 games.

‘Comedic talking point’

And punters at the Auld Hoose on South Street can enter ‘Rangers penalty bingo’ by paying a £1, with numbers one to 95 available.

The winner takes home £50 and the rest will go to Perth and Kinross Foodbank, while the charity receives all proceeds in the event Gers don’t get the chance to score from 12 yards.

Mark told The Courier: “They seem to get a fair few penalties.

“It’s a comedic talking point at the minute – people will say ‘here we go again’.

“While it’s hot on everyone’s lips, I’m going to do something for a bit of craic and it will be more money in the foodbank kitty.

“If your team gets beat you get wound up so when that was being talked about this weekend I thought it would be a great opportunity to raise a few quid for the food bank.

“If it turns out Rangers don’t get a penalty in the game, all the money will go to the food bank.

“I didn’t realise I was going to get as many messages about it as I have because quite a few people have taken an interest in it.”

Mark has run a number of fundraising campaigns since taking over Auld Hoose, including last year where he helped raise £800 Letham4All.

As well as the Rangers penalty bingo, he is also doing a Christmas draw where customers can win a host of festive prizes, with tickets costing £1.

All proceeds will be going to Perth and Kinross Foodbank.

‘Most people think bingo idea is hilarious’

Mark said: “We are hoping to raise over £1,000 with our raffle and it’s ticking on nicely.

“Tickets are available in the pub until December and one ticket will win everything on the list.”

He added: “Most people have thought the penalty bingo idea is hilarious – a couple of Rangers fans have taken it a bit personally though.

“It’s not a nasty thing, it’s just a bit of banter.”