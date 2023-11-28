Perth pub launches Rangers penalty bingo to raise funds for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth pub launches Rangers penalty bingo to raise funds for charity

The Auld Hoose owner Mark O'Callaghan, a fan of rivals Celtic, says it is all a 'bit of banter'.

By Kieran Webster
The Auld Hoose pub in Perth
The Auld Hoose pub in Perth.

A Perth pub has launched a game of Rangers penalty bingo to raise funds for charity.

Owner Mark O’Callaghan, a Celtic fan, described the idea as “a bit of banter”.

It is based on opposition supporters’ claims the Light Blues – who face St Mirren at Ibrox on Sunday – get more spot-kicks than their Premiership counterparts.

The Hoops top the penalties received table this season so far on eight, one ahead of their Old Firm rivals who haven’t conceded a penalty in the league since January 2022, a run of 67 games.

‘Comedic talking point’

And punters at the Auld Hoose on South Street can enter ‘Rangers penalty bingo’ by paying a £1, with numbers one to 95 available.

The winner takes home £50 and the rest will go to Perth and Kinross Foodbank, while the charity receives all proceeds in the event Gers don’t get the chance to score from 12 yards.

Mark told The Courier: “They seem to get a fair few penalties.

“It’s a comedic talking point at the minute – people will say ‘here we go again’.

“While it’s hot on everyone’s lips, I’m going to do something for a bit of craic and it will be more money in the foodbank kitty.

“If your team gets beat you get wound up so when that was being talked about this weekend I thought it would be a great opportunity to raise a few quid for the food bank.

James Tavernier scoring a penalty against Aberdeen.
Rangers captain James Tavernier scored a controversial late penalty against Aberdeen at the weekend. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

“If it turns out Rangers don’t get a penalty in the game, all the money will go to the food bank.

“I didn’t realise I was going to get as many messages about it as I have because quite a few people have taken an interest in it.”

Mark has run a number of fundraising campaigns since taking over Auld Hoose, including last year where he helped raise £800 Letham4All.

As well as the Rangers penalty bingo, he is also doing a Christmas draw where customers can win a host of festive prizes, with tickets costing £1.

All proceeds will be going to Perth and Kinross Foodbank.

‘Most people think bingo idea is hilarious’

Mark said: “We are hoping to raise over £1,000 with our raffle and it’s ticking on nicely.

“Tickets are available in the pub until December and one ticket will win everything on the list.”

He added: “Most people have thought the penalty bingo idea is hilarious – a couple of Rangers fans have taken it a bit personally though.

“It’s not a nasty thing, it’s just a bit of banter.”

