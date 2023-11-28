Fife Emergency crews called to two-car crash in Dunfermline Police and fire crews were called to the scene. By Ellidh Aitken November 28 2023, 6.32pm Share Emergency crews called to two-car crash in Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4825803/two-car-crash-dunfermline/ Copy Link Kingseat Road. Image: Google Maps Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-car crash in Dunfermline. Police attended the collision on Kingseat Road at around 5.15pm on Tuesday. Two fire appliances were sent from Dunfermline. It is not known if there were any injuries. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, police were called to the Kingseat Road area of Dunfermline, following the report of a two-vehicle crash. “Emergency services attended and the road was reopened around 6.35pm.” The road was closed for a period as the vehicles were recovered.