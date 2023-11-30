Perth Drama Club putting on a panto for the people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth Drama Club putting on a panto for the people

Perth Drama Club's annual pantomime tells the story of Little Miss Muffet. Oh yes it does.

By Morag Lindsay
Colourfully dressed characters in dress rehearsals for Perth Drama Club pantomime
Rehearsals for Perth Drama Club's panto are in full flow. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

There may be bigger pantomimes happening in Scotland this Christmas.

There may be more famous stars. Maybe even more polished performances.

But Perth Drama Club will be astonished if there’s another panto that packs in as much heart and joy as their annual production.

The cast and crew have been in dress rehearsals for Little Miss Muffet this week ahead of their first show on Saturday.

Audiences can expect all the usual panto shenanigans, with a distinctly local flavour.

Two cast members dressed in black acting up for the camera
Perth Drama Club in panto rehearsals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Gareth White plays Malky – the brother of Miss Maisie – Muffet.

Described as “a little bit glakit and a little bit careless with a heart of gold”, he is one of the heroes of the story, alongside Anne Mailer in the lead role.

It’s Gareth’s first panto with Perth Drama Club, and the dad of four from Methven can’t wait to hit the stage.

Cast members dancing around rehearsal room in colourful costumes
Audiences can expect non-stop entertainment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It’s a fantastic show, said Gareth.

“It’s written by the mother of one of the members and we’ve had great fun rehearsing”

Everyone welcome at Perth Drama Club

The club meets regularly at its rehearsal space on Perth High Street and puts on shows throughout the year.

They’re a friendly bunch, says Gareth, and new members are always welcome.

“We’re all ages and come from all walks of life,” he said.

“I’m 43 with four kids. For me it’s all about my mental health.

“One of our burglars in the show is a historian at St Andrews and the other is a delivery driver for Evri.”

Two people in black and white burglar costumes, one carrying an inflatable banana
All will be revealed when the Perth Drama Club panto hits the stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Gareth added: “We’re very much for the people, and about making sure everyone is involved – whether that’s on stage or behind the scenes.

“We don’t hold auditions to get in. We just ask people to bring what they can and to give it a try.”

The Perth Drama Club show will go on at Kinrossie village hall this Saturday, December 2, at 7.30pm.

Cast lines up for a group photo in front of a Perth Drama Club banner
Gareth (with blue hair) and his Perth Drama Club pals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Perth dates are all taking place in St Matthew’s Church, Tay Street.

The run starts next Friday, December 8, at 7pm.

There will be a matinee performance on Saturday, December 9, at 3pm, followed by 7pm shows that evening and on Sunday, December 10.

Tickets are available from Ticketsource, or from Concorde Record Shop, on Scott Street, Perth.

For more information about joining, go to the Perth Drama Club website, or follow the group on Facebook.

 

 

