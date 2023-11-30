Perth Drama Club putting on a panto for the people

There may be bigger pantomimes happening in Scotland this Christmas.

There may be more famous stars. Maybe even more polished performances.

But Perth Drama Club will be astonished if there’s another panto that packs in as much heart and joy as their annual production.

The cast and crew have been in dress rehearsals for Little Miss Muffet this week ahead of their first show on Saturday.

Audiences can expect all the usual panto shenanigans, with a distinctly local flavour.

Gareth White plays Malky – the brother of Miss Maisie – Muffet.

Described as “a little bit glakit and a little bit careless with a heart of gold”, he is one of the heroes of the story, alongside Anne Mailer in the lead role.

It’s Gareth’s first panto with Perth Drama Club, and the dad of four from Methven can’t wait to hit the stage.

“It’s a fantastic show, said Gareth.

“It’s written by the mother of one of the members and we’ve had great fun rehearsing”

Everyone welcome at Perth Drama Club

The club meets regularly at its rehearsal space on Perth High Street and puts on shows throughout the year.

They’re a friendly bunch, says Gareth, and new members are always welcome.

“We’re all ages and come from all walks of life,” he said.

“I’m 43 with four kids. For me it’s all about my mental health.

“One of our burglars in the show is a historian at St Andrews and the other is a delivery driver for Evri.”

Gareth added: “We’re very much for the people, and about making sure everyone is involved – whether that’s on stage or behind the scenes.

“We don’t hold auditions to get in. We just ask people to bring what they can and to give it a try.”

The Perth Drama Club show will go on at Kinrossie village hall this Saturday, December 2, at 7.30pm.

The Perth dates are all taking place in St Matthew’s Church, Tay Street.

The run starts next Friday, December 8, at 7pm.

There will be a matinee performance on Saturday, December 9, at 3pm, followed by 7pm shows that evening and on Sunday, December 10.

Tickets are available from Ticketsource, or from Concorde Record Shop, on Scott Street, Perth.

For more information about joining, go to the Perth Drama Club website, or follow the group on Facebook.