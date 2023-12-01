Warning for Perth Christmas revellers over contraflow on Friarton Bridge this weekend

Drivers are being warned about disruption on the Friarton Bridge this weekend – when thousands are heading to Perth city centre for the Christmas lights switch-on.

A contraflow system will be in force from 8pm on Friday due to “essential roadworks”.

The restrictions will remain in place until 6am on Monday.

Traffic Scotland has warned traffic is expected to be heavier than normal in the area.

According to the Scottish Road Works Commissioner, the project is for carriageway patching near the Barnhill interchange.

No further details have been confirmed about the roadworks, which are being carried out by Amey, but The Courier has contacted the firm for more information.

Thousands expected at Perth Christmas lights event

It comes as thousands are expected to attend the Perth Christmas lights switch-on in the city centre on Saturday.

A series of city centre road closures will be in place for the event, which will feature Boney M, N-Trance and X Factor legend Chico.

Drivers heading towards Perth from the north are also being urged to leave more time for their journeys with roadworks continuing on the A9 at Dunkeld.

The SGN project has proven controversial in recent months, with criticism about the length of time it has taken drivers to get through the works site.