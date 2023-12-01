Arbroath nursery worker who ‘abused and goaded’ children struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath nursery worker who ‘abused and goaded’ children struck off

Kally June Smith claimed a student who gave evidence against her was jealous.

By Ben MacDonald
Compass House in Dundee, the headquarters of the SSSC. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Compass House in Dundee, the headquarters of the SSSC. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

An Arbroath nursery worker who was found to have “abused and goaded” children in her care has been struck off.

Kally June Smith claimed a student who gave evidence against her at a hearing was “jealous” of her.

But officials at the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found a series of claims against her to be proven.

After a hearing, the SSSC found Smith:

  • Grabbed two children by their arms and pulled them with force
  • Shouted in the faces of children to “be quiet and sit down” or words to that effect
  • On more than one occasion, took a non-verbal boy’s hat off and placed it on her head, causing distress – and then when the boy looked up and tapped his head for his hat, laughed and said “it’s nothing” or words to that effect

The claims centred on Smith’s time as a support worker at an unnamed nursery in Arbroath between September 2019 and January 2020.

Arbroath nursery worker ‘held children by wrists and shouted in their faces’

Two students gave evidence against Smith at the hearing.

According to the SSSC report into the case, the first student – who worked as an early years assistant at the nursery – told of seeing Smith drag children across the floor with force.

They claimed Smith then put the children on the ground and, while holding their wrists, shouted in their faces: “Sit down and stay there.”

The second student who gave evidence claimed to have witnessed the incident regarding the non-verbal child.

She said that the boy took comfort from his hat, coat and bag, so when Smith wore his hat, he touched his head and looked frustrated about her wearing it – making an “oh” sound.

Smith was said to have brushed it off as if it was nothing.

Nursery worker claimed student was ‘jealous’

During her own evidence, Smith denied the allegations.

She told the panel that she had been charged by police in April 2020 in connection with the claims but found not guilty at a criminal trial.

Smith said that neither of the nursery’s two managers had been present at the time of the alleged incidents and that she did not consider the management to be effective.

She claimed that one of the students who gave evidence was jealous of her, as Smith was younger and closer to completing her studies.

A representative for Smith also told the SSSC panel that the witnesses who had given accounts were “not independent of each other” and they spoke on social media.

The representative also claimed there were “inconsistencies” in some of the evidence.

An Arbroath nursery worker has been struck off
Kally June Smith was working in an unnamed Arbroath nursery at the time. Image: Shutterstock

A solicitor putting forward the SSSC case said: “There has been a breach of multiple parts of the code.

“The behaviour was very serious, amounting to abusive, aggressive and violent, as well as mocking and goading, behaviour towards small children.

“Emotional harm was caused to (one child) and there was the risk of physical and emotional harm to two others.

“Although a course of conduct was not found proved, there was a pattern of abusive behaviour.”

In reaching its decision, the panel said it found the witnesses to be credible and that the “inconsistencies” could be explained by the passage of time and the stress they were under.

It said that this “did not detract from the clear evidence they both gave” and that “the panel found no reason for the witnesses to fabricate such allegations”.

‘Parents expected children would not be physically dragged, shouted at or goaded’

The panel’s decision said: “There was a significant breach of trust in the
manner in which very young children were treated by you.

“Their parents entrusted them to your care in the nursery and were entitled to expect that they would be treated with dignity and not abused, physically dragged and shouted at, or goaded in the matter established in the allegations.

“This conduct caused (one child) distress and had the potential to cause physical and
emotional harm to (a second child) and the other child involved.”

It said that references about Smith provided to the panel had been “very positive” in nature but added: “The panel noted that it had no evidence before it which demonstrated any insight, regret or apology.

“You denied the allegations, as is your right.

“As a consequence, however, you had failed to apologise or accept that mistakes
were made and had taken no steps to remediate the conduct or to explain how you might have acted differently.”

Smith has until Monday December 11 to appeal the decision.

