Controversial Coupar Angus solar farm plan rejected for second time

Councillors have knocked back a bid to build a massive solar farm near Coupar Angus.

The Markethill scheme had been proposed for a 90-hectare site less than half a mile from the centre of the town.

It was back before the planning committee for a second time, after the original plans were refused in February.

This scheme was slightly smaller. But, if approved, the solar farm would have stretched to around the same size as Coupar Angus.

The two applications attracted more than 300 objections between them.

A number of residents also addressed the committee before councillors unanimously rejected the latest attempt on Wednesday.

Solar farm would have negative impacts on Coupar Angus residents

The applicant, Coupar Two Ltd, fronted by Vickram Mirchandani, hired a landscape architect to revise the original plans.

They suggested changes, including the removal of a field to the north and solar panels to the south to reduce the visual impact.

However, councillors followed the advice of planners and refused the bid.

Locals raised concerns about the loss of prime agricultural land and the impact on the landscape, particularly in light of the already approved Keithick Solar Farm nearby.

A report to the planning committee said: “It is considered that the development remains to have an immediate and extended negative impact on the landscape character and visual amenity within two kilometres of the development and on residents within Coupar Angus, owing to its size, form and location.”

Local campaigner Andrew Valentine previously said Coupar Angus residents felt “under seige” due to the number of similar schemes proposed locally.

“We are looking at plans for 10 solar or battery energy projects in the area at the moment,” he told The Courier.

“But the Markethill application is all wrong, and the reasons for recommending refusal second time round make that clear.”