Plans to replace Pitlochry Station’s Victorian footbridge refused

Plans to replace Pitlochry Station’s Victorian footbridge with a wheelchair-accessible alternative have been refused by Perth and Kinross councillors.

Councillors voted against the plans at a meeting of the planning and placemaking committee on Wednesday.

The decision came despite planning officials recommending the plans by Network Rail for approval.

It is unknown at this time if Network Rail will appeal the decision.

Delight as plans to remove A-listed bridge refused

Campaigners Kate Howie and Sally Spaven both expressed their delight at the decision.

They have previously expressed fears the plans would ruin the charm of the town’s award-winning railway station.

Sally Spaven, chair of the Highland Main Line Community Rail Partnership told The Courier: “I’m delighted by the decision and it’s wonderful news.

“We are really happy with it.

“There was some resistance to the design and location of the new bridge, but I’m not sure what the next stages are.

“We don’t object to the station being more accessible but it could be done in a better way.”

Katie Howie, convener of the Pitlochry Station Liaison group added: “I am so delighted that common sense has prevailed.

“It’s such a loved and iconic bridge in the community.

“I was delighted at the response of the councillors at the meeting too.

“I have put a lot of work into this – they (Network Rail) will probably come back and appeal but I hope they listen more this time.”

What were the plans?

Network Rail wanted to disassemble and resemble the Victorian bridge to make way for a wheelchair-friendly one instead.

A report presented to the committee said Network Rail had considered five alternative proposals.

This included a new underpass, served by lifts and ramps at either side, modifying the existing bridge and building the replacement crossing north of the signal box and west of the existing footbridge.

However, none were deemed suitable and Network Rail said they had no option but to remove the bridge.

Similar works are planned for the stations at Aviemore, Kingussie and Nairn – all of which are also listed buildings.