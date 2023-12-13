Plans to replace Pitlochry Station’s Victorian footbridge refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to replace Pitlochry Station’s Victorian footbridge refused

Councillors voted to refuse the plans despite it being recommended for approval.

By Kieran Webster
The Victorian A-listed bridge at Pitlochry
The Victorian A-listed bridge at Pitlochry Station. Image: Sally Spaven

Plans to replace Pitlochry Station’s Victorian footbridge with a wheelchair-accessible alternative have been refused by Perth and Kinross councillors.

Councillors voted against the plans at a meeting of the planning and placemaking committee on Wednesday.

The decision came despite planning officials recommending the plans by Network Rail for approval.

It is unknown at this time if Network Rail will appeal the decision.

Delight as plans to remove A-listed bridge refused

Campaigners Kate Howie and Sally Spaven both expressed their delight at the decision.

They have previously expressed fears the plans would ruin the charm of the town’s award-winning railway station.

Sally Spaven, chair of the Highland Main Line Community Rail Partnership told The Courier: “I’m delighted by the decision and it’s wonderful news.

“We are really happy with it.

“There was some resistance to the design and location of the new bridge, but I’m not sure what the next stages are.

Campaigners Kate Howie and Sally Spaven at Pitlochry Station. Image: Katie Howie

“We don’t object to the station being more accessible but it could be done in a better way.”

Katie Howie, convener of the Pitlochry Station Liaison group added: “I am so delighted that common sense has prevailed.

“It’s such a loved and iconic bridge in the community.

“I was delighted at the response of the councillors at the meeting too.

“I have put a lot of work into this – they (Network Rail) will probably come back and appeal but I hope they listen more this time.”

What were the plans?

Network Rail wanted to disassemble and resemble the Victorian bridge to make way for a wheelchair-friendly one instead.

A report presented to the committee said Network Rail had considered five alternative proposals.

The planned bridge.
The planned new bridge. Image: Network Rail

This included a new underpass, served by lifts and ramps at either side, modifying the existing bridge and building the replacement crossing north of the signal box and west of the existing footbridge.

However, none were deemed suitable and Network Rail said they had no option but to remove the bridge.

Similar works are planned for the stations at Aviemore, Kingussie and Nairn – all of which are also listed buildings.

