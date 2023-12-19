Clare Marshall: River Tay search continues for missing Perth woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Clare Marshall: River Tay search continues for missing Perth woman

Clare Marshall was last seen in the early hours of Monday.

By Ellidh Aitken
The search for missing woman Clare Marshall has resumed at the River Tay. Image: Stuart Cowper
The search for missing woman Clare Marshall has resumed at the River Tay. Image: Stuart Cowper

The search for missing woman Clare Marshall has resumed at the River Tay in Perth.

Clare Marshall was last seen in the early hours of Monday, when she is believed to have left the Dundee Road area and walked to Moncreiffe Island.

Her disappearance sparked a massive search on the River Tay on Monday with a police helicopter, water rescue unit and multiple emergency services on the scene.

Police, search and rescue and coastguard teams returned to the area at around 10am on Tuesday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are ongoing.

Search teams gathered at South Inch car park in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Police and search and rescue teams are in attendance. Image: Stuart Cowper

One witness said: “It looks like the search and rescue teams are starting the search again.

“They are making their way to the island.

“There are rescue teams and specialist police officers – about 10 people in total.

“They are just going across to Moncreiffe Island where she (Clare Marshall) was last reported to have been seen.

“There are also two coastguard vans at the South Inch car park.

“They are starting at the end of the island closest to town.”

They later added that an RNLI lifeboat and diving teams had joined the effort near the Dundee Road side of the island.

The witness said: “There are what looks like rescue teams in canoes.

“There are also four or five people on foot and some wading through the water.”

Description of missing Perth woman Clare Marshall

Clare is described as being 5ft 4in tall and of average build, with shoulder-length grey hair.

Clare Marshall, who has been reported missing in Perth. Image: Police Scotland

It is believed she was wearing all black clothing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1608 of 18 December.

More from Perth & Kinross

Searches on the River Tay for missing Perth woman Clare Marshall. Image: Stuart Cowper/Police Scotland
Woman, 64, missing in Perth as huge search carried out on River Tay
Emergency services at river rescue near the Tay in Perth
Helicopter and water rescue unit called to 'concern for person' at River Tay in…
Christmas initiatives Tayside and Fife
List of Christmas Day initiatives in Tayside and Fife - from free meals to…
A yellow warning for strong winds has been issued
Winds of nearly 50mph to hit Tayside and Fife as 'possible danger to life'…
Trinity Perth Church of the Nazarene minister, Rev. Ian Wills, shaking hands with Shane
Ex-Boyzone star says 'Jesus changed my life' on visit to Perth church
Police and the fire service at the scene of the New County Hotel fire in Perth on January 2.
13 police officers still investigating Perth hotel fire as nearly 200 witnesses interviewed
Post Thumbnail
Even more jail time for Fife knifeman who caused £6k damage in Perth Prison…
Plans for 20 homes in Alyth overturned
Refusal of 20 new homes in Alyth overturned on appeal
2
Ben Earb, Glen Shee, from Cateran Trail path.
Sheep dies after attack by unruly dog on Perthshire's Cateran Trail
Belvoir Perth office exterior
Perth letting agency could be struck off following teachers' legal victory