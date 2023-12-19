Clare Marshall: River Tay search continues for missing Perth woman

The search for missing woman Clare Marshall has resumed at the River Tay in Perth.

Clare Marshall was last seen in the early hours of Monday, when she is believed to have left the Dundee Road area and walked to Moncreiffe Island.

Her disappearance sparked a massive search on the River Tay on Monday with a police helicopter, water rescue unit and multiple emergency services on the scene.

Police, search and rescue and coastguard teams returned to the area at around 10am on Tuesday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are ongoing.

One witness said: “It looks like the search and rescue teams are starting the search again.

“They are making their way to the island.

“There are rescue teams and specialist police officers – about 10 people in total.

“They are just going across to Moncreiffe Island where she (Clare Marshall) was last reported to have been seen.

“There are also two coastguard vans at the South Inch car park.

“They are starting at the end of the island closest to town.”

They later added that an RNLI lifeboat and diving teams had joined the effort near the Dundee Road side of the island.

The witness said: “There are what looks like rescue teams in canoes.

“There are also four or five people on foot and some wading through the water.”

Description of missing Perth woman Clare Marshall

Clare is described as being 5ft 4in tall and of average build, with shoulder-length grey hair.

It is believed she was wearing all black clothing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1608 of 18 December.