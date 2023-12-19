Police confirm Dundee house fire was started deliberately

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police confirm Dundee house fire was started deliberately

Some residents spent a night out of their homes after the incident at Liff Road.

By James Simpson
Police outside the property on Liff Road in Dundee after the fire. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police have confirmed a fire that severely damaged a Dundee house was started deliberately.

Firefighters were called to the same property twice in the space of four hours on Monday after it went up in flames.

It is understood crews were forced to return when the initial fire reignited after being put out.

Police say they are treating the blaze, which started just before 2pm, as “wilful”.

Fire crews at the scene on Monday night. Image: DC Thomson

Some residents in nearby properties had to be evacuated after the fire service returned to the scene shortly before 6pm, and remained out of their homes overnight.

One 69-year-old man, who lives nearby, told The Courier: “When I was walking along towards Lochee, I initially thought someone was burning rubbish in the garden.

“I was aware of the emergency services at around 1.30pm but it didn’t look that bad at that point.

“Then later in the evening, the firefighters were back on the scene and they had the ladder out at the same house.

“I can’t believe the extent of the damage – it’s devastating to see what’s happened.”

Another resident said: “The first we knew about it was when the sirens came roaring into the street just after 1pm.

“There were three fire engines here in the afternoon and I saw smoke coming from the windows.

Firefighters at the scene on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
An investigation is under way. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“It was definitely worse the second time around.

“We feel for that family that live there – it just seems so much worse at this time of year.

“The emergency services have been here throughout the night.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a fire at a property on Liff Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.

“There were no reports of anyone being injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

