Police confirm Dundee house fire was started deliberately

Police have confirmed a fire that severely damaged a Dundee house was started deliberately.

Firefighters were called to the same property twice in the space of four hours on Monday after it went up in flames.

It is understood crews were forced to return when the initial fire reignited after being put out.

Police say they are treating the blaze, which started just before 2pm, as “wilful”.

Some residents in nearby properties had to be evacuated after the fire service returned to the scene shortly before 6pm, and remained out of their homes overnight.

One 69-year-old man, who lives nearby, told The Courier: “When I was walking along towards Lochee, I initially thought someone was burning rubbish in the garden.

“I was aware of the emergency services at around 1.30pm but it didn’t look that bad at that point.

“Then later in the evening, the firefighters were back on the scene and they had the ladder out at the same house.

‘Devastating’ fire at house on Liff Road

“I can’t believe the extent of the damage – it’s devastating to see what’s happened.”

Another resident said: “The first we knew about it was when the sirens came roaring into the street just after 1pm.

“There were three fire engines here in the afternoon and I saw smoke coming from the windows.

“It was definitely worse the second time around.

“We feel for that family that live there – it just seems so much worse at this time of year.

“The emergency services have been here throughout the night.”

Police confirm Liff Road house fire was deliberate

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a fire at a property on Liff Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.

“There were no reports of anyone being injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”