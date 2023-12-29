Storm Gerrit: Pitlochry janitor and dinner ladies open school for stranded A9 bus OAPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm Gerrit: Pitlochry janitor and dinner ladies open school for stranded A9 bus OAPs

When Storm Gerrit closed the A9 for several hours, Pitlochry High School's heroes came to the rescue of 82 travellers

By Morag Lindsay
Dinner lady Leisa Dick in the Pitlochry High School dining hall. The other hald of the image shows vehicles stuck on the A9 during Storm Gerrit.
Dinner lady Leisa Dick welcomed the stuck A9 travellers to Pitlochry High School.

Pitlochry High School provided a safe haven for two coachloads of snowbound OAPs during Storm Gerrit.

School janitor Graham Dick lives across the street. So when his bosses at Tayside Contracts called to let him know there were 82 travellers in desperate need of a toilet break, he sprung straight into action.

Graham’s wife Leisa, 42, is a dinner lady. So while Graham, 56, was opening the doors and turning up the heating, she and workmate Morven Morrison, 43, fired up the kitchens to lay on teas and coffees.

Graham Scott in Tayside Contracts polo shirt
Pitlochry janitor Graham Dick came to the aid of the A9 travellers during Storm Gerrit. Image: Leisa Scott.

Head teacher Elaine Liney got in on the mercy mission too. She and her husband arrived to serve the weary travellers with biscuits and snacks.

The local bobbies also did their bit to help during Wednesday’s drama.

Morven Morrison in dinner lady uniform
Dinner lady Morven Morrison. Image: Leisa Scott.

Leisa said it had turned a ghastly day into a real pleasure.

“They were all so happy with us” she said.

“And it was nice to be able to help people at a time like that.”

Storm Gerrit brought A9 to standstill

A “major incident” was declared on Wednesday as Storm Gerrit swept across Tayside.

Heavy snow in Highland Perthshire made travelling conditions particularly challenging and the A9 Perth to Inverness road was closed due to stuck traffic at Dalnaspidal and flooding between Dunkeld and Ballinluig.

Line if traffic in snow on A9 during Storm Gerrit
Traffic on the A9 near Dalwhinnie during Storm Gerrit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. 27/12/23.

Motorists were told to stay in their cars. But Leisa said many of the bus passengers were in their 70s and 80s and were grateful for a more comfortable rest stop.

“They’d been staying in Kingussie and were trying to get home,” she said.

“Some of them said they were trying to get to Leicester, but they’d been stuck for about six hours without a toilet break.”

No one from Tayside Contracts was available to comment.

