Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news: Duo face race against time to be fit for Kilmarnock clash as attacker returns

The Dark Blues travel to Rugby Park aiming to end 2023 on a high.

By George Cran
Zach Robinson took a sore on late on. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson took a sore on late on against Celtic. Image: SNS

Dundee duo Ricki Lamie and Zach Robinson face a race against time to be fit for this weekend’s trip to Kilmarnock.

Lamie missed the 3-0 home reverse to Celtic with a hamstring injury picked up in training while Robinson limped off in that same game.

He took a sore one to the hip but the reaction to that injury has been positive says manager Tony Docherty.

With Diego Pineda expected to miss out as well after his return to the matchday squad ended early against the Hoops, choices for Docherty are limited up top.

Zach Robinson receives treatment as Dundee are beaten by Celtic. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson receives treatment and is a doubt for Dundee’s Kilmarnock clash. Image: SNS

Charlie Reilly, though, is fit to play after missing the Boxing Day game.

Docherty is pleased to have the youngster back but is hopeful his options will be boosted further in training on Friday.

‘Just a tweak’

“Diego Pineda got injured in the warm-up against Celtic and he’s still carrying that knock,” the Dundee boss said ahead of the Premiership clash at Rugby Park.

“But Charlie Reilly is back fit which is good news.

“Ricki Lamie is one we are monitoring and we’ll give him every chance right up until kick-off.

Ricki Lamie
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie was missing for the Boxing Day clash with Celtic. Image: SNS

“He tweaked a hamstring a bit on Christmas Day but it’s just tweak.

“We’re hoping he’ll train on Friday can be play at the weekend.

“Zach Robinson took a knock but he was much more positive on Thursday. Initially it looked quite negative but it’s looked better as the week has worn on.

“Like Lamie, we hope he’ll be able to train on Friday and is available for Saturday.”

Dundee can move level with Hibs in sixth place with victory while Killie have the opportunity to go third if Hearts fail to beat Ross County.

Conversation