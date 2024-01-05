Dunkeld flood victim blasts council over drain maintenance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunkeld flood victim blasts council over drain maintenance

Residents say the flooding that devastated the centre of Dunkeld during Storm Gerrit could have been avoided

By Morag Lindsay
Niall McNab standing at his front door behind mud covered sandbags
Niall McNab's house in Dunkeld was among those flooded last week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dunkeld man forced out of his home by Storm Gerrit flooding says the damage could have been averted if the town’s drains had been better maintained.

Niall McNab says his house was under 3ft of water at the height of the storm last week.

Firefighters had to rescue his terrier from upstairs after his wife fled the rising tide.

It happened as homes and businesses were swamped by a torrent of flood water that barrelled through the centre of Dunkeld on Wednesday.

Perth and Kinross Council has defended its part in the drama.

It says the flooding was exacerbated by a blocked culvert – and it will be working with a local landowner to prevent it from happening again.

Tayside Contracts and Perth and Kinross council workers with hoses, equipment and street signs at the junction with Spoutwell and Atholl Street, Dunkeld
Workers at the junction with Spoutwell and Atholl Street, Dunkeld, a week on from the flooding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The McNabs’ home on Atholl Street is one of the oldest properties in the town. And its low-lying location made it a sitting target for the water.

It’s likely to be months before the property is habitable again.

The couple are staying with relatives while the damage is assessed.

Mr McNab says the pair are grateful for the help they received, and are counting on their insurance to cover the cost of repairs.

But he insist the disruption could have been avoided.

“This didn’t have to happen,” he said.

Nial mcNab standing on Atholl Street, Dunkeld
Niall McNab on Atholl Street, Dunkeld – the scene of Storm Gerrit’s flooding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“That’s what really hacks me off.

“If the drains had been emptied this wouldn’t have been nearly as bad.”

Could Dunkeld flooding have been prevented?

The centre of Dunkeld was one of the communities hit hardest by Storm Gerrit last Wednesday.

Locals say the Spoutwells burn, to the north of Dunkeld, burst its banks.

It sent a river of filthy, fast-moving water pouring down Atholl Street.

The route was closed to traffic as business premises flooded.

Sandbags piled outside an iron gate with a sign for St Ninian's Court.
Sandbags remain at St Ninian’s Court, Atholl Street, Dunkeld, following the flooding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr McNab was on his way to Aberdeen to go offshore when his wife called and asked him to return to Dunkeld.

He got back to find the town under water and the ground floor and porch of their home swamped.

“The water was gushing down Atholl Street and into houses and shops,” he said.

“By this time my wife had panicked and run out of the house. Luckily for us she shut the door behind her, but the dog was still upstairs.

“The firemen came and got him out, but there was 3ft of water downstairs by that point.”

door leading to Niall McNab's home showing deep dirty floodwater with leaves and tools floating in it
The flooding in Niall McNab’s Dunkeld home. Image: Niall McNab

Mr McNab said the local community had responded wonderfully.

And he praised fire crews for clearing the drains to allow the water to escape.

But he said most locals believed the impact would have been less devastating if Perth and Kinross Council had maintained its drains more rigorously before the storm hit – and done more to contain the source.

“The council has said its workers stayed up all night keeping the drains free from stones and other stuff,” he said.

“But if they’d been keeping the drains free daily this wouldn’t have happened.

“Yet again, council taxpayers are let down by an administration that only seems to care after the event.”

Niall McNab standing in front of a pile of dirty sandbags outside his Dunkeld home.
The impact of flooding at the McNabs’ Dunkeld home. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s not good enough.”

Blocked culvert trapped flood water

Perth and Kinross Council said it understood the distress caused by flooding – and pointed out its crews had responded to incidents across the region, including providing support to drivers stuck on the A9 because of snow.

A spokesperson said: “In Dunkeld, debris from private land had blocked one of our culverts during the storm.

“We have been clearing this to allow the water to run away and will be meeting the landowner to discuss what steps can be taken to prevent this happening again.

“We also provided sandbags and visited on Thursday to help clear up damage from the flood.”

Dunkeld residents were consulted on flood protection measures last year.

The programme included the Spoutwell burn.

The council’s climate change and sustainability committee agreed to take forward the plans in May.

Perth and Kinross Council’s website has information on the support available to victims of flooding, and the measures they can take to protect their homes.

 

Conversation