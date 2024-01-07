First Perth sighting of rare bird captured at popular golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

First Perth sighting of rare bird captured at popular golf course

A quick-thinking walker snapped a photo of the egret at North Inch Golf Course before it flew off.

By Kieran Webster
An egret was spotted in the North Inch. Image: Marshall Orr/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
An egret was spotted in the North Inch. Image: Marshall Orr/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A species of bird rarely seen in northern parts of the UK has been spotted in Perth.

Marshall Orr pictured the egret in the city’s North Inch on Friday while walking near the golf course.

He managed to grab a quick snap of the bird before it flew off.

Marshall said: “I watched it for a wee while then moved closer to get a picture before it flew off.”

The egret was spotted at the North Inch Golf Course in Perth. Image: Marshall Orr

Former DC Thomson journalist, James Masson, and his friend John Stockley also saw the bird near the course’s 16th green.

They claimed to have never seen an egret in the fair city before.

James added: “There was a heron and two swans near to it and it stood very still.

“It’s the only time we’ve seen an egret in Perth.”

What is an egret?

According to a bird expert, George Dunbar – the local bird recorder for the Scottish Ornithologists’ Club – said egrets remain “uncommon” in this area of Scotland but are visiting more regularly.

He told The Courier: “They’re becoming more common – 20 years ago they were unusual in the UK to see.

“Their numbers have increased a lot as it’s become warmer.

“The one in the picture is a little egret but there are also great regular ones which are more uncommon.

North Inch golf course
North Inch Golf Course in Perth. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Still – in northern Scotland – they’re not regular at all.

“There are quite a few big colonies in England now, but I don’t think there are breeding pairs in Scotland.

“They’re probably uncommon rather than rare, you definitely don’t see loads of them.

“I imagine they’ll start breeding here in the not-so-distant future.

“I’ve not ever seen any in Perth, but I’ve seen them around Loch Leven a few times.”

Find out more about some unusual animal stories throughout Tayside and Fife by clicking here.

More from Perth & Kinross

Two e-bikes stolen from property on Myreriggs Road near Coupar Angus.
Two e-bikes with 'five-figure' value stolen in Coupar Angus break-in
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Perth and Kinross. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Perth and Kinross revealed - as council income…
Alex Gibson.
Perthshire man threatened to 'crucify' wife in chilling WhatsApp texts
Two sided image. One side shows a hole in the street full of water, the other a Scottish Water van parked in Rose Terrace, Perth, during Storm Gerrit.
Storm Gerrit in Perth: Scottish Water admits North Inch flood pump fault
Alex Salmond
Alex Salmond at centre of mystery over Perth-bound Stone of Destiny's missing piece
Loft Nightclub in Perth.
Police launch data protection probe over Perth nightclubs 'ban list' leak
Bradley Forsyth appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee man threatened to murder police after Perth railway rammy
HMP Perth.
More jail time for Angus stalker who terrorised ex from inside HMP Perth
Niall McNab standing at his front door behind mud covered sandbags
Dunkeld flood victim blasts council over drain maintenance
Sign for the Oudenarde development on waste ground next to Bridge of Earn
Bridge of Earn set for dozens of new homes in latest phase of Oudenarde…

Conversation