First Perth sighting of rare bird captured at popular golf course

A species of bird rarely seen in northern parts of the UK has been spotted in Perth.

Marshall Orr pictured the egret in the city’s North Inch on Friday while walking near the golf course.

He managed to grab a quick snap of the bird before it flew off.

Marshall said: “I watched it for a wee while then moved closer to get a picture before it flew off.”

Former DC Thomson journalist, James Masson, and his friend John Stockley also saw the bird near the course’s 16th green.

They claimed to have never seen an egret in the fair city before.

James added: “There was a heron and two swans near to it and it stood very still.

“It’s the only time we’ve seen an egret in Perth.”

What is an egret?

According to a bird expert, George Dunbar – the local bird recorder for the Scottish Ornithologists’ Club – said egrets remain “uncommon” in this area of Scotland but are visiting more regularly.

He told The Courier: “They’re becoming more common – 20 years ago they were unusual in the UK to see.

“Their numbers have increased a lot as it’s become warmer.

“The one in the picture is a little egret but there are also great regular ones which are more uncommon.

“Still – in northern Scotland – they’re not regular at all.

“There are quite a few big colonies in England now, but I don’t think there are breeding pairs in Scotland.

“They’re probably uncommon rather than rare, you definitely don’t see loads of them.

“I imagine they’ll start breeding here in the not-so-distant future.

“I’ve not ever seen any in Perth, but I’ve seen them around Loch Leven a few times.”

