Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Heroes of Perth train station’ praised after BBC radio DJ loses house key

Kinross native Gordon Smart left his bag on a ScotRail train.

By Chloe Burrell
Left to right: Gordon Smart with Callum Robb and Audrey Hutchison of Perth train station.
Gordon Smart with "heroes" of Perth station Callum Robb and Audrey Hutchison. Image: Gordon Smart/X

A Kinross radio presenter has praised two ScotRail employees after losing a bag containing his house key and laptop.

BBC Radio 5 Live broadcaster Gordon Smart was on a train bound from Haymarket to Perth on Friday when he realised he had left his bag onboard.

Managing to retrieve it, the dad-of-two took to X, formerly Twitter, to hail “heroes of Perth train station” Callum Robb and Audrey Hutchison who helped him get it back.

He said: “What a day. Left my bag on the 13.38 from Haymarket to Perth.

“Thankfully @ScotRail have been ace helping retrieve it. Give them enough stick when things don’t work so credit for the calm support from the amazing lady in lost property (despite losing her voice!)”

In a second post, Gordon named the staff who helped as Audrey Hutchison and Callum Robb.

Speaking to The Courier last year, Gordon revealed how he had contemplated changing his job after losing his voice after it was discovered he had a haemorrhagic polyp on his vocal cord.

